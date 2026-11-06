Steven Galloway Could Have Rehabilitated Reputation, PR Expert Tells Court

Public relations expert Norman Stowe testified that bestselling author Steven Galloway had the tools to recover his career after sexual assault allegations, but failed to execute a coherent crisis plan.

Public relations expert Norman Stowe testified at the British Columbia Supreme Court on Thursday that bestselling author Steven Galloway possessed the necessary resources to restore his public image and literary career following his dismissal from the University of British Columbia. Stowe, managing partner of Pace Group Communications, argued that despite facing serious accusations from a former student, Galloway could have leveraged his professional strengths if he had implemented a coherent crisis communications strategy.

Galloway launched this defamation lawsuit in 2018, alleging that his lucrative career collapsed after he was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault in 2015. The author is suing A.B., the former creative writing student with whom he had a relationship from 2011 to 2013, along with three other individuals who repeated her allegations online in subsequent years. Galloway was suspended and later fired in June 2016 without severance pay for breach of trust.

Also read UBC Professor Testifies in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial

Core Details Of Crisis Management Failure

Stowe testified that Galloway had multiple significant advantages that were never effectively combined to allow him to move past the scandal. These assets included enduring public support from prominent members of the Canadian literary community, predominantly positive media coverage at the time, an independent report commissioned by UBC that exonerated him of sexual assault, and two financial settlements from his alma mater. The expert maintained that these opportunities remained disconnected, preventing any effective reputation recovery.

Stowe prepared a report this summer for the defense team of A.B., who is protected by a trial publication ban and referred to only by initials. This expert report is expected to be utilized during closing arguments to demonstrate that Galloway's reputation suffered due to his own response to the scandal rather than solely the allegations themselves. The defense aims to show that the author's handling of the crisis was a primary factor in the lasting damage to his professional standing.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Defenses

During cross-examination, Galloway's lead lawyer Daniel Burnett challenged Stowe on an earlier error in the report where the expert had incorrectly stated that Galloway took no steps to rehabilitate his career. Stowe conceded the mistake but maintained that Galloway's actions ultimately stalled any progress. He cited high-profile figures like Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart, and Tiger Woods as examples of individuals who faced worse reputational challenges and still achieved professional success.

When Burnett asked if those figures were accused of misconduct as severe as rape, Stowe agreed that sexual assault allegations are uniquely powerful but insisted the recovery process from scratch remains similar. Galloway testified last month that he did not hire professional public relations help after his suspension but did consult friends. He followed three of Stowe's six rules for crisis management by maintaining his innocence, enlisting support from literary stars like Margaret Atwood, and avoiding recluse behavior by giving interviews.

Real World Impact And Ongoing Proceedings

A.B.'s lead lawyer Arden Beddoes announced last month that he was withdrawing the defenses of truth and fair comment. He stated that A.B. is amending her defense to indicate she reported sexual assaults but is no longer claiming she had been sexually assaulted. She is not admitting that she spread lies about Galloway, though her lawyer noted that A.B. attempted suicide twice this year due to the stress of the case. Galloway has never been charged with a crime and has always denied the assault allegations.

Later on Thursday, defendant Mandi Gray began her testimony at the British Columbia Supreme Court. Gray, an assistant professor of criminology at Trent University who is currently on medical leave, is accused of defaming Galloway online by repeating A.B.'s claims. Her lawyer Vanshika Dhawan stated that Gray is also withdrawing the defenses of qualified privilege and responsible communication for five social media posts made in 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement

Legal Implications And Future Steps

The trial continues to examine how public narratives are constructed and dismantled in the face of serious allegations. The expert testimony highlights the tension between legal innocence and professional reputation in the modern media landscape. Galloway originally sued two dozen defendants, arguing that his career was effectively ended by the allegations. The court must now determine the extent to which his own actions contributed to his downfall compared to the impact of the initial accusations and subsequent online amplification.