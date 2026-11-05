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Expert Testifies Galloway Could Have Rehabilitated Reputation After Rape Allegations

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Expert Testifies Galloway Could Have Rehabilitated Reputation After Rape Allegations
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A public relations expert testified in Steven Galloway's defamation trial that he could have restored his career after rape accusations, though he admitted errors in his initial report.

A reputation rehabilitation expert testified Thursday that former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway could have done more to restore his professional standing after being accused of rape more than ten years ago.

Norman Stowe, a crisis management specialist, provided his assessment during Galloway's ongoing defamation lawsuit. The legal action is directed against Galloway's accuser, a woman referred to as A.B. , whose name remains subject to a strict publication ban. The suit also targets other individuals who published unproven allegations against the author.

Also readUBC Professor Testifies in Steven Galloway Defamation Trial Over Rettracted Assault Statement
Steven Galloway could have done more to restore reputation, expert testifies

Expert Discusses Reputation Rehabilitation

Stowe was engaged to produce a detailed report supporting the defense of A.B. during the trial proceedings at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. When questioned about his qualifications, he admitted that he had never previously worked on a case involving someone accused of rape. Despite this lack of specific prior experience, Stowe maintained that the fundamental steps required to rehabilitate an individual's reputation are generally the same.

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He asserted that these core principles apply regardless of the specific nature of the public issue or the severity of the accusation involved. The court heard Stowe's opinion that Galloway had a strong path toward reputational rehabilitation. He believed the author could have successfully resumed some version of his writing career if different actions had been taken.

However, Stowe conceded under direct questioning by Galloway's lawyer that his initial report contained a significant factual error. He acknowledged that the document incorrectly stated the author had made no efforts whatsoever to improve his public image. Stowe's analysis included examples of other high-profile figures who suffered similar damage to their public standing. He cited cases involving Bill Clinton, Martha Stewart, and Tiger Woods as comparative benchmarks for reputational harm.

Comparing Scandal Severity

Under cross-examination, the expert agreed that allegations against those famous individuals were not in the same universe as a rape accusation. He recognized the unique severity and social stigma associated with sexual assault claims compared to other scandals. Galloway denies the assault claims entirely. These accusations were previously found to be unsubstantiated by a retired judge hired by the university to investigate the matter.

The author maintains that the allegations effectively destroyed his academic and literary career. He argues that the lasting damage has prevented him from working in his field. Several people originally named as defendants in the defamation lawsuit have settled with Galloway. These settlements include public apologies for their roles in spreading the unproven claims.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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