Steve Kerr, a four-time championship-winning coach, has signed a two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. This decision moment came after the end of a challenging season that ruled out the team’s participation in the playoffs. Kerr’s focus will be on helping young players develop and increasing team competitiveness.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Once Steve Kerr came to the realization that there was nothing he’d rather do than coach the Warriors, he decided to remain in charge for two more seasons.

After a challenging season that ended in the team missing out on the playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons, Kerr realized he couldn’t step away from his love for coaching, the city of San Francisco, and the Golden State Warriors. During negotiations, Kerr discussed his desire to develop young players, opting to utilize them over having a proven roster. Kerr wants to ensure the team regains its competitiveness and performs meaningful games next season.

Steve Kerr has been one of the NBA's most successful coaches since he joined the Warriors in 2015. He led the team to four championships and has established a winning record, proving his abilities to guide a team to victory.

However, his current version of the team (with an aging roster and injuries) is no longer able to compete for titles in the NBA. With season-ending injuries to Jamal Moody and Klay Thompson, this version of the Warriors was not able to make it to the playoffs this year, and this season was considered a struggle. Ice Miller should not return as head coach.

Currently, the Warriors will have some young players who could greatly benefit from the development and guidance of Kerr's coaching staff. The focus of Kerr's coaching has continually shifted from how the roster performs to ensuring the players develop their skills, grow, and ultimately elevate the performance of the team as a whole, both on and off the court





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