Steve Dangle Glynn and Tyler Hellard Discuss Hockey, Family, and Canada Reads 2026

YouTuber Steve Dangle Glynn champions Tyler Hellard's debut novel 'Searching for Terry Punchout' on Canada Reads 2026, a story that explores hockey, family, and self-discovery.

Steve Dangle Glynn and Tyler Hellard , the champion and author, respectively, of Searching for Terry Punchout, are gearing up for the Canada Reads 2026 competition. Their discussion of the book's themes reveals the personal connections they have with hockey and the deeper meanings explored within the novel.

Glynn, a well-known hockey podcaster and YouTuber, recounts how he was chosen to champion Hellard's book, highlighting the serendipitous nature of their meeting and the mutual respect they share. The book itself follows a sportswriter's journey back to his roots in order to mend a fractured relationship with his father, a retired NHL enforcer. This narrative framework serves as a vehicle to explore broader themes of reconciliation, self-discovery, and the role of community and the past in shaping one's identity. Glynn, despite not having the opportunity to play hockey as a child, developed a deep passion for the sport, making it the cornerstone of his career. He credits his sister's early medical challenges with his parents' inability to facilitate his involvement in the sport. But he has cultivated a successful career analyzing hockey through video and podcasting, and is now experiencing the joy of the sport through his son, who is currently playing.\Hellard's personal connection to hockey began when he moved to Summerside, P.E.I., at the age of six. He quickly learned to skate and play in order to integrate into his new community. This early immersion in the sport laid the foundation for his later exploration of hockey through his debut novel. He states that he left hockey behind when he left Summerside, but his return to the sport came when he moved to Calgary and experienced the excitement surrounding the Flames' playoff run. This underscores the transformative power of sport to not only unite individuals but also to evoke profound emotions and create lasting memories. The author's unique perspective allows him to use hockey as a metaphor for exploring universal themes like family dynamics, the struggle to rebuild relationships, and the search for belonging. Hellard’s story highlights how a lost sportswriter tries to revive his career by interviewing his estranged father, a legendary NHL enforcer, the book offers a layered narrative that resonates with readers. Glynn believes the novel goes beyond surface-level narratives, presenting a nuanced exploration of human experiences. The book’s core themes, including rebuilding connections, facing the past, and rediscovering oneself, are skillfully woven into a narrative. The novel serves as a bridge, drawing readers into a larger conversation. He describes hockey as the metaphorical applesauce that disguises the lessons and themes, making them palatable and engaging for all readers.\Searching for Terry Punchout, is more than a sports novel; it delves into the complexities of human relationships and personal growth. The story of Adam Macallister's journey back home to Pennington, Nova Scotia, to reconnect with his estranged father mirrors a larger journey of self-discovery. Glynn says the protagonist is rebuilding bridges with his community, his father, and, most importantly, himself. The novel's impact, Glynn adds, is that it is the building of these bridges that makes the book compelling. The book's themes are universally applicable, encouraging readers to reflect on their own lives and the relationships that shape them. Glynn's endorsement of the book, rooted in his professional expertise in sports analysis, adds an extra layer of credibility and significance to the narrative. He identifies with the novel's core themes. Both Glynn and Hellard bring a passion for hockey. Both find the sport to be a bridge, and both believe in the deeper meanings it contains. It shows how the sport serves as a vehicle for exploring complex emotions and experiences. Through his engagement with Hellard's novel, Glynn is not only championing a book but also sharing his own appreciation for hockey's capacity to connect people and unlock meaningful conversations about life and its complexities





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