Sterling Dominates Kattar, Vieira Earns Unanimous Decision, and Exciting Finishes Highlight UFC Card

Aljamain Sterling showcased his well-rounded skills with a decisive victory over Calvin Kattar, while Ketlen Vieira secured a unanimous decision against Raquel Dumont. The event also featured exciting finishes from Lucas Almeida and Khalil Rountree Jr., alongside a heated exchange between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Aljamain Sterling delivered a dominant performance against Calvin Kattar , showcasing aggressive striking and grappling prowess. Sterling initially surprised Kattar with his forward pressure, particularly on the feet.

While Kattar had a brief moment threatening with a guillotine choke in the third round, Sterling weathered the storm and elevated his game in the fourth. He secured a takedown, transitioned to back control, and relentlessly attacked with punches and a rear-naked choke attempt, effectively shifting the momentum. Sterling continued to control the fight in the fifth, securing another takedown and maintaining back control until the final bell. The judges unanimously favored Sterling with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

In a co-headliner, Ketlen Vieira outpointed Raquel Dumont over three rounds. Vieira consistently pressed forward, attacking at all ranges and preventing Dumont from establishing her offense. She utilized teeps and low kicks to control the distance and increased her pressure in the later rounds, landing powerful hooks while absorbing Dumont’s counterattacks. The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27 in favor of Vieira.

Elsewhere on the card, Lucas Almeida secured a split decision victory over Cody Gibson in a thrilling bantamweight contest. Almeida floored Gibson with a sharp jab early in the first round and followed up with relentless ground-and-pound, causing significant damage. Gibson survived the initial onslaught and mounted a comeback in the second and third rounds, scoring takedowns and threatening with submissions.

However, Almeida’s early dominance proved decisive, with the judges scoring the fight 29-28 for Almeida, and 29-28 for Gibson. Finally, Khalil Rountree Jr. finished Chris Daukaus with a devastating right hand in the first round. Rountree trapped Daukaus on the feet, landing significant strikes and ultimately securing the knockout. Spann (24-11, 10-6 UFC) trapped the Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant on the feet, punished him at every turn and escaped an attempted heel hook in a frenetic first round.

Almeida landed his share of power punches and made decent use of his jab, but his inability to lure the former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion into prolonged ground exchanges proved problematic. Back on the feet, Spann followed a left hook with a hellacious right cross that short-circuited the American Top Team rep and dropped him at the base of the cage. No other shots were required.

In a separate development, former champions Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones engaged in a verbal exchange regarding a potential rematch from their UFC 214 encounter





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UFC Aljamain Sterling Calvin Kattar Ketlen Vieira Raquel Dumont Lucas Almeida Cody Gibson Khalil Rountree Jr Chris Daukaus Daniel Cormier Jon Jones

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