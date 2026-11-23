Final submissions in author Steven Galloway's defamation lawsuit against four remaining defendants are set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. Galloway was falsely accused of rape and assault by a former student in allegations that spread widely online.

Final submissions in the defamation trial of author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway are set to begin in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver today.

The submissions mark the end of the evidentiary phase before a judge issues a final judgment in the case. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2018, alleges that Galloway was falsely accused of rape and assault by a former student. The unproven allegations spread widely online after they became public in November 2015. Galloway has consistently denied the allegations.

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Settling Defendants Issue Apologies

Several people originally named as defendants in the case settled before the trial and issued apologies to Galloway, the bestselling author of The Cellist of Sarajevo. There are four remaining defendants, including a former creative writing student only identified as A.B. A.B. alleged that Galloway sexually assaulted her.

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However, the trial heard that she was no longer asserting that Galloway assaulted her. Rather, she was asserting that she reported he had done so. The defamation trial has heard that Galloway's writing career was destroyed. His public suspension and firing by the University of B.C. was set off by the allegations, which he denies.

A retired judge hired to investigate later found the allegations unsubstantiated. Galloway was awarded $167,000 in 2018 by an arbitrator. The arbitrator found the university, which was not a party in the lawsuit, violated his privacy rights and harmed his reputation. This earlier ruling underscores the impact the allegations had on his standing.

Final Submissions Determine Compensation

The final submissions are a critical juncture in the case. The outcome will determine the final extent of liability for the remaining defendants. It will also decide the total compensation Galloway receives for years of professional and personal disruption. Galloway is a former University of B.C. professor and the author of the bestselling novel The Cellist of Sarajevo.

He initiated legal action in 2018 after being falsely accused of rape and assault. The allegations first became public in November 2015 and spread widely across online platforms and social media networks. The core of the current trial is the assessment of damages owed to Galloway for the harm caused by the dissemination of these unsubstantiated claims. Defendants who settled out of court issued formal apologies to Galloway.

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The trial now focuses on the four remaining defendants, including A.B. Testimony during the proceedings clarified that A.B. was no longer asserting that Galloway committed the act. Instead, she stated that she had reported him for doing so. Galloway's public suspension and subsequent firing by the University of B.C. were direct results of the allegations.

Investigation Found Allegations Unsubstantiated

The internal investigation by a retired judge found the allegations against Galloway to be unsubstantiated. That finding underscores the basis for his current legal pursuit of justice and compensation. The previous 2018 arbitration ruling determined that the University of B.C. violated his privacy rights and significantly harmed his professional reputation. The current defamation lawsuit addresses the severe professional and reputational damage Galloway claims resulted from unproven allegations of sexual assault.

The trial has spanned several years since the initial filing in 2018. The final submissions mark the last stage before a judge issues a final judgment. The outcome will determine the final extent of liability for the remaining defendants and the total compensation Galloway will receive for the years of professional and personal disruption caused by the spread of false information. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.