Stephen Colbert's Political Bite or Restraint? A Look at His Late Show Farewell

This article analyzes Stephen Colbert's unexpected restraint during his final episode on The Late Show, considering the expectations sparked by his warning and the broader context of late-night television's need for diversification and funding shifts.

After CBS announced The Late Show 's cancellation last year, Stephen Colbert warned viewers that 'the gloves are off'. But what unfolded on Thursday night seemed carefully calculated to comfort rather than confront.

The penultimate episode on Wednesday provided flashes of the sharper tone he's long deployed, although he let the guests take the lead. Colbert's send-off followed a familiar playbook: a reflective monologue, career retrospection, gratitude for staff and fans and a parade of celebrity tributes





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