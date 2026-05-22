Stephen Colbert's Final Late Show Episode: A 77-Minute Finale Packed with Celebrity Cameos and a Musical Send-Off

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert featured a 77-minute finale packed with celebrity cameos and a musical send-off led by Paul McCartney. The show also included a running gag with celebrities thinking they were the final guest and a surreal segment with a wormhole and a snow globe.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert closed Thursday with a 77-minute finale packed with celebrity cameos and a musical send-off led by Paul McCartney. The final episode aired on May 21, 2026.

Host Stephen Colbert on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York. The extended run time of one hour and seventeen minutes featured a slew of star cameos, including a final send-off from Paul McCartney. Colbert closed with his longtime sign-off: 'have a good show. Thanks for being here, and let’s do it, y’all!

'. A who's who of celebrities turned up for a running gag. Each showed up convinced they were the final guest and had hilarious reactions when they realized they weren't. Actor Paul Rudd said he’d brought a long poem and the traditional retirement gift of six bananas (which promptly became five).

Comedian Tig Notaro quipped that she likes being at historic events like 'the Obama inauguration and the moon landing.

' Actor Ryan Reynolds, disappointed he wasn't the final guest, said he came to pay his respects, bringing bananas for house band keyboardist Corey Bernhard. Earlier, Colbert pretended that Pope Leo XIV would be his final guest. The cameos segment ended with Colbert saying the Pope refused to come out of his dressing room. After that, Paul McCartney walked onto the set with a gift for Colbert: a signed Beatles portrait.

Colbert jokingly read the inscription out loud, 'For Stephen — you’re better than the Beatles.

' McCartney reflected on the full-circle moment, recalling performing at the Ed Sullivan Theater with The Beatles more than 60 years ago. Throughout the show, brief green blips appeared on the set. When Colbert went to investigate, the blips revealed a so-called interdimensional wormhole. Colbert confronted it with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and playfully shoved deGrasse Tyson into the portal.

Other late-night colleagues — Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen and the 'Strike Force Five': Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers — appeared in sketches about the wormhole eventually coming for all their shows. A montage then depicted the wormhole swallowing people and objects around the theatre, followed by a large musical send-off with McCartney leading. Everyone sang, clapped and embraced the ‘joy machine’ spirit Colbert invoked at the top of the show.

Colbert let McCartney shut down the lights of the Ed Sullivan Theater one last time. In a surreal bit, the theatre was sucked into the wormhole, became a snow globe, and Colbert’s dog Benny sniffed it — a whimsical sign-off that closed one chapter and hinted at the next. Colbert on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York on May 13, 2026. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/The Associated Press).

Many viewers and commentators suspected the timing signalled a political motive. Colbert lampooned the cancellation in the finale with jokes — including a gag about stolen printer cartridges — while the debate over the reasons for his exit continued. Christine Pagulayan is a producer with CBC News based in Toronto. She has produced for CBC News Network and The National.

She has worked as a multiplatform reporter for CBC News in Toronto, Winnipeg, Halifax and Moncton. You can reach her at christine.pagulayan@cbc.ca





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Stephen Colbert Late Show Final Episode Celebrity Cameos Musical Send-Off Paul Mccartney Wormhole Snow Globe

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