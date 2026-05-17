Stephen Chelios Breaks During Performance, Audience Loses It (VIDEO)

Stephen Chelios, writer and producer for ‘Rap Genius’ and ‘Mic’ parodist of Entertainment Weekly, broke while performing. Will Forte laughed and let another man on stage finish his joke.

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Rap commentator, writer and producer Stephen “Che” Chelios is hosting Entertainment Weekly’s ‘Mic’ parody, which is in the ‘Politics and Pop Culture’ category. As Will Forte impersonated Chelios, he joked about the new Ye (formerly Kanye West) album, saying that Ye can make terrible music but still be correct about Hitler. As Forte quoted Chelios, he suddenly broke while delivering Chelios’ lines from the teleprompter.

Will Forte was attended by a man dressed as a barber, who placed a cape around him and clippers in his hand. He then proceeded to hover the clippers over Forte’s head while Forte attempted to resist with a line from Chelios. Forte was ready to go through with it, but the comedian broke and hid his head in a desk, causing laughter from the crowd.

Che finally pushed Forte, who was in tears, back on stage and called him the greatest comedian of all time





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