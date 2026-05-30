Stellar's XLM Surges 44% on DTCC Tokenization Partnership Announcement

Stellar's native cryptocurrency XLM rallied 44% after the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) announced plans to tokenize its custodied assets on the Stellar network starting in 2027. The partnership underscores Stellar's institutional-grade compliance and risk management capabilities, prompting bullish technical signals and heightened market activity.

Stellar 's native token XLM experienced a significant surge, climbing 44% this week following a major institutional announcement. The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation ( DTCC ), the leading clearing and trade settlement house for global financial markets, selected the Stellar network for its tokenization initiatives.

Under these plans, assets custodied by the DTCC will be tokenized and made accessible on the Stellar blockchain starting in early 2027. Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, emphasized that Stellar's infrastructure is purpose-built for such institutional applications, citing its compliance-oriented architecture, open network, and robust risk management capabilities as key factors aligning with market demands.

The immediate price reaction saw XLM pump by 11% on the news, extending its weekly rally from approximately $0.15 to over $0.20 at the time of writing. On daily charts, the price has moved above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a technical indicator suggesting a potential shift in market structure toward bullish sentiment.

However, this shift requires confirmation from a weekly candle close above the key level, particularly the 2025 support zone around $0.21. Should these levels be decisively flipped into support, analysts project further upside potential toward $0.26, representing roughly 31% additional gains from the $0.21 threshold. Conversely, the bullish outlook would be invalidated if the price fails to hold the 2025 support and the weekly candlestick closes below the 200-day SMA, indicating possible profit-taking that could erase recent gains.

Analysis of the liquidations heatmap indicates greater concentration of liquidity pools below the current price, with notable clusters at $0.19 (aligning with the 200-day SMA) and $0.15 (the pre-rally level). These zones represent leveraged long positions and may attract volatility as market participants react to price movements. For late bullish entrants, the strategic cue would be a decisive reclaim and defense of the $0.21 support.

A weekly close below $0.19, especially if accompanied by a broader market correction into early June, could trigger short-selling pressure and a subsequent pullback. Overall, the DTCC partnership represents a strong validation of Stellar's enterprise readiness, driving renewed investor interest and technical momentum for XLM





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stellar XLM DTCC Tokenization Cryptocurrency Blockchain Institutional Adoption Price Analysis Technical Analysis Market Rally

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stellar: Why XLM’s 15% rally may not signal a true trend reversalStellar rallied strongly after news that the DTCC chose the network for plans to enable the tokenization of DTC custodied assets on Stellar.

Read more »

Serena Williams' likely comeback raises one big question: Why now?Why is a 44-year-old mother of two who has won everything there is to win in the sport of tennis considering a comeback?

Read more »

Claude Lemieux retires for 2nd timeHaving left a five-year retirement in December to sign with the San Jose Sharks last year, Claude Lemieux, 44, recently announced he's hanging up his skates for a second time.

Read more »

Man charged after body found near self-storage compoundA 44-year-old man has been charged after a body was found near a self storage compound in Carman, Man., earlier in the week.

Read more »