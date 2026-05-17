Stellar's Growth Restrained by Price Volatility

Despite the Stellar ecosystem's expansion, the Stellar Lumens (XLM) price has yet to fully capitalize on its improved network metrics, hinging on confirming a stronger momentum shift by reclaiming key EMA levels.

Stellar is transitioning from a narrative-led project into one bolstered by tangible ecosystem expansion. The Stellar Foundation's Q1 report reveals a surge in the number of developers, up 86% year-over-year to over 4,400 in Q1.

In the last three years, the developer count climbed by 171%. This substantial growth signifies sustained developer interest rather than fleeting experimentation. Strong developer activity can often portend robust network strength, leading to more robust applications, deeper liquidity, and greater utility across the ecosystem. The Stellar ecosystem's growth is being fueled by capital inflows, as evidenced by a rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) from under $10 million early 2024 to nearly $190 million at press time.

This gradual adoption in areas such as payments, tokenization, and cross-border settlement activity indicates that capital is being invested more permanently instead of fleetingly moving through speculative cycles. XLM's price, while crossing a flag consolidation structure, still traded below key EMA levels at press time. This suggests that the token is still in a transition phase with technical confirmation lagging behind its promising ecosystem development.





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Stellar Developer Activity Capital Inflows TVL Price Volatility

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