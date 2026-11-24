Stellantis has filed a lawsuit and seeks an injunction against Unifor, national president Lana Payne and Local 1285 plant chairperson Ardis Snow, alleging the union is blocking its idled Brampton assembly plant and preventing an environmental assessment needed for the facility's sale to Roshel.

Stellantis has filed a lawsuit against Unifor in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging the union is blocking its idled Brampton, Ontario assembly plant and preventing an environmental assessment required for the facility's sale.

The automaker is seeking an injunction against Unifor, national president Lana Payne and Local 1285 plant chairperson Ardis Snow. Court documents were filed last Thursday. The court in Ontario is examining claims of trespass and blocked access. The case remains ongoing and the allegations have not yet been tested in court.

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Stellantis wants the court to order Unifor, Payne and Snow to stop blocking the plant and preventing work at the site. The company is also asking the court to declare that the union has trespassed at the facility. Stellantis says Unifor has obstructed the lawful entrance to and exit from the premises.

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Roshel Environmental Assessment Blocked

According to the automaker, the obstruction has restricted Stellantis' ability to provide access to environmental consulting firm Pinchin Ltd. A statement of claim says Pinchin was retained by Roshel, the armoured vehicle manufacturer that agreed to buy the idled Brampton plant from Stellantis. Pinchin was to begin environmental work starting Nov. 9. The environmental assessment is necessary for the sale of the plant to Roshel. Roshel is an armoured vehicle manufacturer.

Pinchin Ltd. is an environmental consulting firm retained by Roshel to carry out environmental work at the site. According to Stellantis, union representatives blockaded entrances to the plant that morning with trucks, pylons and individuals carrying Unifor flags. The automaker says Unifor told the company it would not let Pinchin personnel or equipment through. The blockade has prevented Pinchin from carrying out the environmental work.

The work was scheduled to start on Nov. 9. Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement that the union has been demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year. She said the union continues to fight for the jobs of its members and for the entire Canadian auto industry. Payne said the sale of the plant to Roshel is unacceptable to the union.

She added that Unifor will continue to work with all parties to try to get a different outcome. The Brampton plant is idled. Stellantis agreed to sell the facility to Roshel, but the transaction requires an environmental assessment. The union's blockade has prevented Pinchin from carrying out that work.

Union Trespass Allegations Examined

The lawsuit also seeks a declaration that the union has trespassed at the facility. The allegations in the statement of claim have not yet been tested in court. The case is before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The dispute centers on the sale of the idled Stellantis assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario.

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Roshel agreed to buy the plant from Stellantis, but the transaction depends on an environmental assessment that has been blocked by the union's demonstration. Stellantis is seeking an injunction against Unifor, Payne and Snow. The company wants the court to order them to stop blocking the plant and preventing work at the site. Stellantis also wants a declaration that the union has trespassed.

The union has said it will continue to fight for Canadian jobs. Payne said the union has been demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year. She said the sale to Roshel is unacceptable. The case is ongoing.

Union Blocking Pinchin Work Nov 9

The environmental assessment is halted by the Unifor demonstration at the Brampton site. Stellantis says the union blockaded entrances to the plant on Nov. 9 with trucks, pylons and individuals carrying Unifor flags. The automaker says Unifor told the company it would not let Pinchin personnel or equipment through. Pinchin was retained by Roshel to carry out environmental work starting Nov. 9.

The environmental assessment is necessary for the sale of the plant to Roshel. The blockade has prevented the work from proceeding. The case is ongoing. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Stellantis is seeking an injunction and a declaration of trespass against Unifor, Payne and Snow. A panel of strategists weighs in on upcoming discussions with Stellantis and the likelihood of production returning to the Brampton plant.