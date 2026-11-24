Stellantis seeks injunction against Unifor to allow Pinchin Ltd. environmental assessments at the idled Brampton plant, a prerequisite for its sale to Roshel amid ongoing union opposition and government intervention.

Stellantis has initiated legal proceedings against Unifor to resolve a standoff over access to the idled Brampton, Ontario automotive assembly plant. The automaker filed a statement of claim on November 19, seeking an injunction to prevent what it alleges is deliberate obstruction by union representatives. This legal move is a critical component of the company's strategy to facilitate the transfer of the facility to defense manufacturer Roshel, as the transaction requires comprehensive environmental assessments to proceed.

Legal Action Targets Access Obstruction

The core of Stellantis' legal argument centers on the prevention of essential environmental work at the Brampton site. The company claims that representatives from Unifor have actively blocked entrances to the premises using trucks, pylons, and individuals carrying union flags. These actions are alleged to have taken place on November 9, during which time union members refused to vacate the area even after the automaker contacted police authorities.

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Stellantis asserts that these physical barriers have successfully prevented Pinchin Ltd, the independent environmental consulting firm hired to conduct the necessary assessments, from entering the property. The statement of claim explicitly states that to date, Unifor has continued to obstruct access for persons associated with the environmental work. Consequently, Pinchin has not been permitted to perform the required site evaluations, halting the progress necessary for the proposed sale to Roshel.

Union Resistance and Political Context

Unifor National President Lana Payne has firmly rejected the automaker's characterization of the events, stating that the union is continuing to try and secure a different outcome. Payne described the sale of the plant as unacceptable to the union, emphasizing that Unifor has been demonstrating in support of Canadian jobs at the Brampton plant throughout the past year. The union maintains that its presence is a necessary measure to protect employment, contrasting sharply with Stellantis' operational and legal narratives.

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The dispute is set against a backdrop of significant political scrutiny and high-stakes negotiations involving multiple levels of government. Following the announcement of the sale to Roshel, reports indicated that officials within Prime Minister Mark Carney's government were actively involved in discussions leading up to the agreement. Carney had previously termed the sale a betrayal and later referred to it as a partial solution, highlighting the deep political divisions surrounding the fate of the facility.

Government Intervention and Financial Stakes

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has taken a aggressive stance regarding the sale, threatening to sue Stellantis for hundreds of millions of dollars. Joly stated that the company could be eligible for additional taxpayer funds to support workers if it agrees not to sell the plant. This conditional funding offer underscores the federal government's attempt to leverage financial incentives to keep the facility under automotive manufacturing rather than defense production.

The financial history of the relationship between the government and Stellantis adds weight to the current conflict. In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to retool both the Brampton and Windsor, Ontario plants. Records indicate that $222 million had been paid out as of March 2025. The potential loss of this infrastructure due to the sale is viewed as a significant failure of the retooling investment by government critics and union leaders alike.

Impact on Production and Workforce

The Brampton Assembly Plant has been idle since 2023, leaving more than 2,200 workers on lay-off pay. The prolonged shutdown has created economic uncertainty for the community, with the sale to Roshel representing a major shift in the industrial landscape of the region. The legal battle over access to the site directly impacts the timeline for any potential transition, keeping the workforce and local stakeholders in a state of limbo.

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During a closed-door meeting last Friday, Stellantis Global CEO Antonio Filosa met with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Unifor leadership. Ford described the meeting as challenging but productive, noting that Stellantis conveyed significant concerns regarding Canada's competitiveness. The automaker cited U.S. tariffs and specific provincial policies, including greenhouse gas emission costs and zero-emission vehicle mandates in British Columbia and Quebec, as major barriers to operating profitably in Canada.

Future Steps in the Dispute

All parties involved agreed to continue further talks this week to resolve the impasse. The legal injunction sought by Stellantis represents a formal escalation of these negotiations, aiming to force a resolution that allows the environmental assessments to commence. If granted, the injunction would clear the path for Pinchin Ltd to conduct its work, a prerequisite for the finalization of the sale to Roshel.

Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin confirmed that the company is taking appropriate steps to access the property, emphasizing the urgency of the environmental assessment schedule. The outcome of these legal and political maneuvers will determine the future of the Brampton site, influencing not only the jobs of the 2,200 laid-off workers but also the broader economic strategy for Ontario's automotive sector in the coming years.