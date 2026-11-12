Joly issues default notice to Stellantis over Brampton plant sale, threatens repayment of federal funds

Industry Minister Melanie Joly has notified Stellantis that it is in default of its 2022 federal funding agreement after selling its Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel, giving the automaker 30 days to correct breaches or repay up to $529 million in taxpayer aid.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly has served Stellantis with a notice of default on its federal funding agreement after the automaker finalized the sale of its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Federal Minister Declares Stellantis In Default

In a letter dated Thursday to Stellantis Canada chairman, president and CEO Trevor Longley, Joly said the company has 30 days to correct the breaches or she will declare it in default and require repayment of all or part of the federal funding received, plus interest. The notice cites multiple breaches of the 2022 agreement.

Also read Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

Joly said Stellantis halted Jeep Compass production at the plant, failed or refused to identify a replacement vehicle, did not maintain any production at the facility and closed the plant. The transaction with Roshel shows Stellantis is no longer diligently working in good faith to resolve the government's concerns, she said.

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At no point have I or my office indicated support for a sale to Roshel, nor given any indication that such sale would cure Stellantis existing breaches of the agreement, Joly wrote. This is a clear breach of the agreement, and you were informed that I viewed any sale as a continuation of the existing breaches. She added that she may supplement the notice with further breaches related to the Roshel sale.

Government Funding Agreement Details Revealed

In 2022, the federal government committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities for electrified vehicle production, while Ontario committed $513 million in provincial support. Details of the funding agreement are not public, but a heavily redacted copy obtained by The Globe and Mail shows the federal contribution. It is not clear how much was actually paid out.

Retooling work at Brampton began in early 2024, but Stellantis paused its plan to build the Jeep Compass there in February 2025, one month after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office and began issuing tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries. The company later announced it would move Jeep Compass production to an idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

The Brampton plant was idled in 2023, laying off about 3,000 workers, with the intent of retooling for the Jeep Compass. The halt left more than 2,000 workers laid off and the facility idled indefinitely. Stellantis and Roshel announced a preliminary agreement in September to sell the factory, and on Monday said they had finalized the sale for an undisclosed amount.

Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov has said his Brampton-based company is willing to hire back some of the laid-off Stellantis employees. The defence company also plans to lease around one-quarter of the site's space back to Stellantis for automotive work. The companies said the sale clears a path to the return of manufacturing at the plant in automotive and or defence production, and they have set up a partnership to explore defence industry collaboration.

Stellantis Agrees To Repay Public Funds

Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin said the company would repay public funds it has received but declined to comment on the amount, citing confidentiality provisions. We recognize that Canadians expect accountability for public funding and that is why Stellantis has offered to voluntarily return the government support received for Brampton Assembly's original retooling plan, Gosselin said in a statement this week.

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The letter follows a key meeting held Thursday in Toronto between Joly, Stellantis, the union representing its more than 9,000 workers across Canada, and representatives of the Ontario government. Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed media reports that the federal government played an active role in discussions between Stellantis and Roshel before they signed their agreement. He described the deal as a partial solution for the plant's workers, not a global solution.

Being informed or being aware of some aspects is not the same as Stellantis providing a global solution for those workers at the plant, which is their obligation, Carney told reporters during a visit to Ireland. The betrayal is not fulfilling all the obligations for all of the workers. That's the responsibility of Stellantis. We will pursue all of this.

Political Leaders Criticize Sale And Job Guarantees

A partial solution is a step. It is not a global solution. That is the betrayal. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that if the federal government knew in advance about the Brampton plant sale, it should have stepped in to ensure job guarantees were attached to the transaction.

The Liberals have given hundreds of millions of dollars from Canadian taxpayers to this multinational corporation, supposedly to create and protect jobs, he said Thursday in Calgary. If there wasn't such a guarantee, then that is negligence on a mass scale by this Liberal government. Joly said in the letter that she is ending the agreement's resolution process, in which the government and the company were meeting to find other cars for the plant to assemble.

She warned Stellantis could face penalties including termination of the federal funding deal and a requirement to repay all or part of the funding received, plus interest. Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.