Stelco to recall 175 laid-off Hamilton workers Dec. 1 after federal pressure

Cleveland-Cliffs will restart finishing operations at Stelco's Hamilton plant and recall 175 laid-off steelworkers on Dec. 1, with back pay, after Ottawa threatened legal action and sought a Competition Bureau review.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will recall 175 temporarily laid-off Stelco steelworkers in Hamilton, Ont. , on Dec. 1 and repay their lost wages, the company said Friday.

Stelco Workers To Be Recalled

The American parent company said it secured enough customer commitments to restart finishing operations at the Hamilton plant. The decision followed weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and a Competition Bureau review. Stelco president Paul Simon said the restart is due to increased customer demand.

Also read Stelco recalling 175 laid-off workers at Hamilton steel plant

I would like to thank our valued customers for the faith they have placed in us, and our workers for the patience and resilience they have continued to demonstrate during this challenging period, Simon said in a statement. Ron Wells, president of United Steelworkers Local 1005, which represents workers at Stelco's Hamilton Works, said employees would be relieved to return to their jobs. But he said the layoffs should never have happened.

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We didn't need to get to this point, Wells said. He said the recall would ease uncertainty for workers heading into the holiday season, although some might not receive their next regular paycheque until mid-December. It's still going to be a strain on them, Wells said. Wells said pressure from Ottawa, not just improved customer demand, likely prompted the company to restart operations.

Ottawa Pressure Leads To Recall

The government used their levers and they put pressure on Cliffs to live up to their agreements, he said. That's why they're calling them back. Cleveland-Cliffs raised the ire of Ottawa when it announced the layoffs in September. The steelmaker cited U.S. tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel and competition from imported steel products as reasons for the cuts.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the layoffs violated commitments Cleveland-Cliffs made when Ottawa approved its takeover of Stelco. She ratcheted up pressure on the company over several weeks, demanding answers about alleged breaches and threatening legal action before asking the Competition Bureau last week to examine the company's conduct. Joly put Cleveland-Cliffs on notice last month to address alleged violations of its commitments under the Investment Canada Act, including employment guarantees, or face potential legal action.

She had warned that Ottawa could seek a court order forcing Cleveland-Cliffs to sell Stelco if it failed to meet its binding commitments. The federal government was also consulting its lawyers about remarks by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves suggesting he bought Stelco to protect his company's U.S. operations from Canadian competition. Cleveland-Cliffs said it has now reached agreements with a sufficient volume of its customers to restart the operations and recall all of the laid-off workers.

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Restart To Take Several Weeks

It said restarting operations would take several weeks but workers would receive back pay equivalent to their standard wages during the layoff period. Cleveland-Cliffs has denied violating its commitments under the Investment Canada Act. The layoffs came roughly two years after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco in 2024 in a transaction that required government approval under the Investment Canada Act. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.