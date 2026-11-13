Stelco to recall 175 laid-off Hamilton workers Dec. 1 under federal pressure

Cleveland-Cliffs will recall all 175 temporarily laid-off Stelco workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1 and repay lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including a Competition Bureau referral.

Stelco will recall all 175 temporarily laid-off workers at its Hamilton, Ont. , finishing operations on Dec. 1, parent company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Friday. The recall follows weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and a request that the Competition Bureau examine the company's conduct.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it secured enough customer commitments to restart the finishing operations, pointing to increased customer demand. The company said restarting will take several weeks, but all affected employees will be made whole retroactively for the standard wages they would have received during the layoff period. Stelco president Paul Simon thanked customers and workers in a statement.

Also read Stelco recalling laid-off workers in Hamilton, citing sufficient demand for its steel

Workers Relieved by Job Recall Announcement

He said, I would like to thank our valued customers for the faith they have placed in us, and our workers for the patience and resilience they have continued to demonstrate during this challenging period. Ron Wells, president of United Steelworkers Local 1005, which represents workers at Stelco's Hamilton Works, said members would be relieved to return to their jobs.

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But he said the layoffs should never have happened in the first place, adding, We didn't need to get to this point. Wells said the recall eases uncertainty for workers heading into the holiday season, though some might not receive their next regular paycheque until mid-December. He said, It's still going to be a strain on them. Wells credited federal pressure, not just improved customer demand, for the restart.

Federal Pressure Forced Cleveland-Cliffs Recall

He said, The government used their levers and they put pressure on Cliffs to live up to their agreements. That's why they're calling them back. Cleveland-Cliffs announced the layoffs in September, citing U.S. tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel and competition from imported steel products. The cuts angered Ottawa, which said they went against conditions set when it approved the American company's purchase of the steelmaker.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the layoffs violated commitments Cleveland-Cliffs made when Ottawa approved its takeover of Stelco. She demanded answers about alleged breaches of those commitments and threatened legal action before asking the Competition Bureau last week to examine the company's conduct. Joly put Cleveland-Cliffs on notice last month to address alleged violations of its commitments under the Investment Canada Act, including employment guarantees, or face potential legal action.

Government Warns of Court Action Against Stelco

She warned Ottawa could seek a court order forcing Cleveland-Cliffs to sell Stelco if it failed to meet its binding commitments. The federal government was also consulting its lawyers about remarks by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves suggesting he bought Stelco to protect his company's U.S. operations from Canadian competition. Cleveland-Cliffs has denied violating its commitments under the Investment Canada Act.

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The layoffs came roughly two years after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco in 2024 in a transaction that required government approval under the Investment Canada Act. The company has said it has now reached agreement with a sufficient volume of its customers to restart the operations and recall all laid-off workers.