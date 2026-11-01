Stelco Layoffs Spark Rally as Cleveland-Cliffs Faces Government Scrutiny

Over 100 steelworkers rallied in Hamilton against Stelco layoffs. Cleveland-Cliffs faces pressure to reverse cuts amid trade tensions and government investigations.

More than 100 workers and supporters from Hamilton's labour movement gathered outside the Stelco Hamilton Works plant on Thursday. They rallied to protest what they described as unjust and illegal layoffs by the steel producer. The protest came shortly after Stelco's parent company, Cleveland-Cliffs, announced plans to cut up to 500 jobs across its operations.

Protesters Demand Immediate Job Restorations

Workers and union representatives held flags and signs while calling on Cleveland-Cliffs to reverse its decision to idle certain steel production. The company stated that the layoffs are necessary to ensure its survival amid an ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada. U.S. tariffs on steel have significantly squeezed sales, forcing the American owner to take drastic measures to stabilize its financial position.

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Union Leaders Criticize Cleveland-Cliffs Strategy

Ron Wells, president of United Steelworkers Local 1005, spoke to the crowd from the bed of a pickup truck. He expressed frustration that the company only hopes to return the 175 recently laid-off workers by Christmas if its plan to boost Canadian sales succeeds. Wells argued that this timeline is not sufficient and demanded that workers be brought back immediately. He emphasized the loyalty and hard work of employees who work nights and holidays.

Government Investigations Into Investment Act Violations

The rally aimed to focus federal attention on Cleveland-Cliffs, with union leaders alleging that the company violated the Canada Investment Act. The government stated that Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to maintain unionized employment at 2024 levels until 2029 as part of the purchase deal. Wells criticized the lack of union involvement in the details of the deal when Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco in 2024, stating that workers should have been consulted before such significant changes were planned.

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Personal Stories Highlight Impact of Trade Tensions

Brad Jobe, a third-generation steelworker with 26 years of experience, attended the rally alongside his son, who was among those laid off. He noted that the situation has become a national conversation about protecting Canadian jobs from the fallout of international trade disputes. Jobe expressed confidence that the union will defend workers, drawing on generations of resilience within his family. He urged Ottawa to maintain pressure on Cleveland-Cliffs to prevent similar situations at other companies in the future.

Company Denies Violations Amid Public Backlash

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves engaged in a public dispute with the federal government, including Industry Minister Mélanie Joly. The company issued a press release claiming an exhaustive review showed compliance with all 34 undertakings made during the acquisition. Despite the denial, workers like Lance Pater, laid off on October 15, feel they are being used as political pawns. Pater expressed anger and frustration, calling for real action rather than just words to resolve the standoff.