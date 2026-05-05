Stefon Diggs Acquitted of Assault and Strangulation Charges in Pay Dispute Case

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was found not guilty of assaulting his former live-in chef in a high-profile trial that centered on a pay dispute. The case, which involved conflicting testimonies and emotional courtroom moments, ended with a jury acquitting Diggs of all charges.

Stefon Diggs , the former New England Patriots wide receiver, was acquitted of assault and strangulation charges on Tuesday in a high-profile trial that centered on a pay dispute with his former live-in chef, Jamila Adams .

The case, which unfolded over several days in Norfolk County District Court, drew significant attention due to Diggs' status as a four-time Pro Bowl player and the nature of the allegations against him. The jury deliberated for several hours before delivering a not guilty verdict, marking the end of a contentious legal battle that had been closely watched by sports fans and legal analysts alike.

The trial hinged on conflicting accounts of an altercation that allegedly took place on December 2, 2025, at Diggs' home in Dedham, Massachusetts. Adams testified that Diggs had slapped her and choked her during an argument, leaving her struggling to breathe. She described their relationship as complicated, noting that it had been sexual in the past but was not at the time of the alleged assault.

Adams also revealed that she had met Diggs on Instagram in 2022 and had initially been hired as his live-in chef, preparing all his meals during the football season. However, her credibility was called into question by Diggs' defense team, who pointed to inconsistencies in her testimony and financial demands she had made after the incident. During the trial, Adams became emotional on the stand, describing the alleged assault in vivid detail.

She claimed that Diggs had entered her room after an argument over text messages and had physically attacked her. The defense, however, argued that there was no credible evidence to support her claims. They highlighted the lack of visible injuries on Adams and the absence of corroborating witnesses.

Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell told jurors that prosecutors had failed to present any credible evidence of an assault, while Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue urged jurors to carefully consider Adams' testimony, despite her being a difficult witness. The case also involved testimony from Dedham police officer Kenneth Ellis, who said Adams had arrived at the station visibly upset but did not observe any visible injuries. The jury ultimately sided with the defense, clearing Diggs of all charges





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