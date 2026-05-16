The article discusses the challenges faced by traditional media in the face of corporate consolidation and the attacks on the free press, highlighting the key role of platforms like HuffPost in sustaining news operations and relying on the support of readers. It further discusses how arms sales to Taiwan are being used as a 'negotiating chip' in international relations, causing concerns and anxiety among the democratic island of Taiwan, which China views as their own breakaway province. Lastly, it mentions the debate over the U.S. President, Donald Trump's, decision to condition U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on his negotiations with China, which may spark more threats against Taiwan.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost. that arms sales to Taiwan are a ‘very good negotiating chip’ in the United States’ dealings with China are heightening anxieties on the island democracy that Beijing claims as its own. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary. The U.S., like all countries that have formal ties with Beijing, doesn’t recognize Taiwan as a country but has been the island’s strongest backer and arms supplier.

Asked if he would approve a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan that has been held up for months, Trump said that’s up to China.

‘It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It’s a lot of weapons. ’ The U.S. is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and sees all threats to the island as a matter of grave concern. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) By conditioning U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on his negotiations with China, Trump may play into one the island’s ‘nightmare scenarios,’ said William Yang, a Northeast Asia senior analyst for International Crisis Group. Although Trump didn’t say specifically what he would want from China in return for denying Taiwan the weapons, he has been pressing Beijing to buy more American goods and to help put pressure on Iran.

China has framed Taiwan as ‘the most important issue in China-U.S. relations’ during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent summit with Trump. The visit is followed next week by a trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing. Taiwan’s presidential office on Saturday sought to smooth over the tensions by highlighting ‘that the consistent U.S. policy and position toward Taiwan remain unchanged.

’ ‘The Republic of China is a sovereign, independent, democratic country; this is self-evident, and Beijing’s claims are therefore without merit,’ said Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo. Another statement that raised concerns on the island was Trump’s call for Taiwan’s microchip sector, the world’s largest and most advanced, to pick up and move to the U.S. ‘I’d like to see everybody making chips over in Taiwan come into America,’ Trump told Fox News, describing such a move as ‘the greatest thing you can do.

’ Taiwan’s leading chipmaker, TSMC, has committed an investment of $165 billion in a mega-campus in Arizona. Taiwan’s government, in a sweeping trade agreement with the U.S. earlier this year, pledged. While Trump during his summit with Xi did not alter U.S. policy wording on Taiwan, he did seem to adopt some of the Chinese president’s own narrative about the island’s government.

Beijing has branded Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as a ‘Taiwan independence diehard,’ and warned that he would bring war and destruction to the island. President Lai Ching-te speaks during a press conference on ‘Taiwan-U.S. Economic Prosperity Partnership’ in Taipei, Taiwan on Feb. 3, 2026. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File). In his interview with Fox News, Trump stressed that he didn’t want to see a change of status quo between Taiwan and Beijing.

‘But they have somebody there now that wants to go independent,’ he said, likely referring to Lai. ‘They’re going independent because they want to get into a war and they figure they have the United States behind them. ’ He added that he is not looking to fight a war thousands of miles away.

Trump has long pressed Taiwanese chipmakers, which produce more than 90% of the world’s most advanced chips, which are used for artificial intelligence, smartphones, and military equipment, to base some of their production in the U.S





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