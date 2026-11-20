The State Bar of California investigates former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia for claiming legal credentials she never obtained, potentially violating state law.

The State Bar of California has launched a formal investigation into Katie Zacharia, the former White House press secretary, following allegations that she misrepresented her legal qualifications. This inquiry was initiated after a watchdog group filed a complaint asserting that Zacharia held herself out as a licensed attorney despite never passing the bar exam. The state bar confirmed the receipt of the complaint in a letter published on Thursday, directing the matter to an investigator and legal adviser for further scrutiny.

Investigation Into Unauthorized Practice Claims

The core of the investigation revolves around whether Zacharia violated state statutes by practicing law without authorization. Under California law, any individual holding themselves out as entitled to practice law without being an active licensee is guilty of a misdemeanor. Such violations carry potential penalties including up to one year in county jail, a fine of $1,000, or both. The state bar noted that its investigations are confidential and declined to comment further on the specifics, though it clarified that the existence of an investigation does not inherently prove guilt.

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Campaign for Accountability Files Complaint

The trigger for this legal review was a complaint filed last month by the Campaign for Accountability. Michelle Kuppersmith, the executive director of the organization, stated that Zacharia repeatedly presented herself as an attorney on news programs, effectively pretending to have legal authority she did not possess. Kuppersmith argued that while Zacharia may have viewed her role as performative, the public representation constituted a breach of legal standards. The watchdog group specifically asked the state bar to determine if these actions broke the law, prompting the official confirmation of the inquiry.

Trump Administration and Press Briefing History

Katie Zacharia served as the White House press secretary for only five days in October, making her the shortest-serving holder of the position in history. President Donald Trump appointed her in October following the resignation of Karoline Leavitt in August. During her single and widely criticized press briefing, the media focused heavily on her lack of traditional legal credentials, despite Trump describing her as an attorney. Her tenure ended abruptly after a rocky start that included significant public scrutiny over her professional background and communication style.

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Conflicting Accounts of Legal Background

Discrepancies regarding Zacharia's legal experience have drawn intense scrutiny from both critics and supporters. Zacharia has stated that she was preparing to take the California bar exam at the time of her appointment, coinciding with her marriage and a planned move to China. She claimed it was appropriate to use the title of attorney when offering legal analysis and asserted that she had previously worked as a lawyer in China. However, no record of her passing the American bar exam or holding a US license has been verified, leading to the current investigation into her professional claims.

Legal Implications and Political Fallout

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for Zacharia and the transparency of high-profile political appointments. If the State Bar of California determines that she did, in fact, misrepresent her credentials, she faces the misdemeanor charges outlined in state code. The case highlights the tension between political branding and professional licensing requirements. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on whether her self-identification as a lawyer was intended to deceive or was a misunderstanding of her actual qualifications.