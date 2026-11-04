Canada's merchandise trade surplus rises to $5.4B in September

Statistics Canada reports the country's merchandise trade surplus increased to $5.4 billion in September as exports edged higher and imports decreased.

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus increased to $5.4 billion in September as exports edged higher and imports decreased. Total exports edged up 0.2 per cent in September to $78.6 billion, boosted by exports of crude oil and gold.

Exports of energy products rose 8.2 per cent in September, helped by higher oil prices, while exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, which includes unwrought gold, increased 8.6 per cent. Total imports fell 0.3 per cent in September to $73.2 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts fell 9.1 per cent in the month. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Also read Canada Posts September Trade Surplus of C$5.35 Billion Driven by Gold and Energy

Energy and Gold Exports Drive Surplus

The latest trade figures come as Canada's energy sector continues to draw attention from global markets. Crude oil tankers were recently seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C. , where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers. The increased surplus reflects a continued demand for Canadian resources, particularly in the energy and precious metals sectors.

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Economists often view trade balances as a key indicator of a country's economic health and its competitiveness on the global stage. While the overall surplus grew, the decline in motor vehicle and parts imports suggests shifting dynamics within the North American automotive supply chain. The drop in imports could signal changes in production levels or consumer demand in that sector. The data released by Statistics Canada provides a snapshot of the country's trade performance for the month of September.

Trade Data Signals Economic Outlook

The agency regularly publishes such reports to inform policymakers, businesses, and the public about economic trends. As the global economy continues to evolve, Canada's trade relationships and export strengths will remain important factors in shaping its economic outlook. The full impact of these trends will become clearer in subsequent monthly reports. BNN Bloomberg is Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.