CA
Advertisement
401K

Canada's merchandise trade surplus rises to $5.4B in September

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Canada's merchandise trade surplus rises to $5.4B in September
Business · Financial Information · Investing
Advertisement

Statistics Canada reports the country's merchandise trade surplus increased to $5.4 billion in September as exports edged higher and imports decreased.

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus increased to $5.4 billion in September as exports edged higher and imports decreased. Total exports edged up 0.2 per cent in September to $78.6 billion, boosted by exports of crude oil and gold.

Exports of energy products rose 8.2 per cent in September, helped by higher oil prices, while exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, which includes unwrought gold, increased 8.6 per cent. Total imports fell 0.3 per cent in September to $73.2 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts fell 9.1 per cent in the month. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

Also readCanada Posts September Trade Surplus of C$5.35 Billion Driven by Gold and Energy
StatCan reports $5.4B merchandise trade surplus for September

Energy and Gold Exports Drive Surplus

The latest trade figures come as Canada's energy sector continues to draw attention from global markets. Crude oil tankers were recently seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C. , where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers. The increased surplus reflects a continued demand for Canadian resources, particularly in the energy and precious metals sectors.

Advertisement

Economists often view trade balances as a key indicator of a country's economic health and its competitiveness on the global stage. While the overall surplus grew, the decline in motor vehicle and parts imports suggests shifting dynamics within the North American automotive supply chain. The drop in imports could signal changes in production levels or consumer demand in that sector. The data released by Statistics Canada provides a snapshot of the country's trade performance for the month of September.

Trade Data Signals Economic Outlook

The agency regularly publishes such reports to inform policymakers, businesses, and the public about economic trends. As the global economy continues to evolve, Canada's trade relationships and export strengths will remain important factors in shaping its economic outlook. The full impact of these trends will become clearer in subsequent monthly reports. BNN Bloomberg is Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

Advertisement
Business Financial Information Investing Investor Market News Stock Research Stock Valuation Business News Economy Finance Investment Tools Mortgage Mutual Funds Personal Finance Quote Real Estate Retirement Stock Stocks Suze Orman Tax Track Portfolio Canada Trade Surplus Statistics Canada Merchandise Trade Exports And Imports Crude Oil Exports
Advertisement

More on 401K

See all

Economic growth stalled again in August, StatCan says - Daily Commercial News

OTTAWA — Canada’s economy stalled for a second month in a row in August and may be set for a decline in September, Statistics Canada reported recently.

DCN_Canada

Latest News · Canada

See all
Up nextEconomic growth stalled again in August, StatCan says - Daily Commercial News