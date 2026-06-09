Stars to Watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A preview of the standout players each nation expects to rely on as the 2026 World Cup approaches, highlighting youthful breakthroughs, seasoned veterans and compelling storylines across the globe.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a dazzling array of talent from every continent, with each nation counting on a marquee player to carry their hopes of glory.

England will rely on the pace and creativity of a young winger who helped Arsenal clinch their first Premier League crown in over a decade, hoping he can put the memory of a missed penalty in a European final behind him and add to the firepower of a striking partnership that already includes a proven goal scorer. Brazil's teenage prodigy, who first went viral on video platforms as a child, will be one of the youngest competitors at 19 and is expected to start for a side that blends seasoned experience with raw flair.

In Germany, a midfielder who lifted the Euro golden boot and a Champions League trophy at just 24 will look to cement his place after a disappointing Club World Cup campaign, while a 24‑year‑old defender fresh from a second Champions League win with Paris Saint‑Germain aims to become the linchpin of Ecuador's attack after playing every minute of his club's European run. From the Pacific, New Zealand returns after a sixteen‑year hiatus and will showcase a teenage spark plug born in 2008, whose speed and agility could provide a vital lift off the bench.

The United States hopes a once‑injured playmaker will rediscover form after a period on the sidelines, seeking redemption after a near‑dismissal in a previous World Cup. Colombia's newly arrived forward in Bayern Munich has already delivered fifteen goals and seventeen assists in his debut Bundesliga season, and his contributions will be crucial for a team that relies heavily on his scoring prowess.

Meanwhile, a 21‑year‑old Spanish winger, who broke onto the scene with Barcelona as a fifteen‑year‑old, will lead a potent Spanish attack, while a Turkish midfielder, now a key figure at Real Madrid, looks to make his mark on North American soil. The tournament also promises historic moments and veteran stories. Norway's talismanic striker will test his mettle against a French side that includes a world‑class forward, a duel that could decide his nation's fate in the group stage.

A 42‑year‑old Qatari playmaker finally receives his first World Cup call‑up, offering experience behind a younger attacking trio. The Portuguese legend, whose career has been adorned with every major club accolade yet a World Cup title, will likely make his final appearance on football's biggest stage, while an Uzbek centre‑back, the first from his country to feature in the English Premier League, will anchor his nation's defense in their debut.

A seasoned Iranian forward, now thriving in Greece, aims to deliver offensive firepower, and a 43‑year‑old Scottish goalkeeper, battling a shoulder injury, could become one of the oldest participants if selected. Together, these narratives weave a tapestry of youth, experience, ambition and redemption that will define the 2026 World Cup





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup Football Stars 2026 Tournament Player Profiles International Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sports Illustrated Names Vancouver Top City for 2026 World Cup HostingSports Illustrated magazine ranks Vancouver as the best among 16 cities hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, citing efficient transportation, walkability, mild weather, and affordable costs, while also noting Toronto's strong performance and other cities' challenges.

Read more »

Chile-Argentina U-20 Semi-Final Riot and Its Legacy Ahead of 2026 World CupRecounts the violent post-match altercation between Chilean players and police outside BMO Field after the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final, its international fallout, and the lessons as Toronto prepares for 2026 World Cup matches.

Read more »

Iran’s football team granted visas for World Cup 2026, US officials confirmThe United States officials have confirmed that Iran’s football team has been granted visas to enter the country for their World Cup 2026 matches, per BBC Sport. However, several members of the team...

Read more »

🐐 The Last Dance, the legends bowing out at the 2026 World CupThe 2026 World Cup is no ordinary tournament; it’s the farewell festival for the generation that made us fall in love with football. Get the tissues ready, because North America will be the stage fo...

Read more »