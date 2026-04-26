Stars Defenseman Lundkvist Avoids Hospital After Skate Injury

Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist sustained a deep facial laceration during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild but did not require hospitalization. Coach Glen Gulutzan provided an update, stating further evaluation is pending.

Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist experienced a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild , sustaining a significant facial laceration from an accidental skate contact.

The incident occurred during the second period of the contest, which ultimately resulted in a 3-2 overtime loss for the Stars, leveling the best-of-seven first-round playoff series at 2-2. While the injury appeared severe, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed during a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday that Lundkvist was fortunate enough to avoid a hospital visit.

However, the coach indicated that a more thorough evaluation was pending and he had no further updates on the defenseman’s condition at the time of the briefing. The play unfolded as Lundkvist was assessed a tripping penalty. As Minnesota forward Michael McCarron fell following the tripping call, his skate unfortunately made contact with the left side of Lundkvist’s face.

The defenseman immediately exhibited visible bleeding and retreated to the Dallas bench before heading off the ice and down the tunnel for immediate attention. The scene understandably caused concern among teammates, fans, and observers alike, highlighting the inherent risks associated with the fast-paced and physical nature of professional hockey. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for both Lundkvist and the Stars organization.

The young defenseman recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $3.5 million, an agreement announced just prior to the commencement of the playoffs, securing his position with the team through the 2027-28 season. This new contract reflected the team’s confidence in Lundkvist’s potential and his growing role within the defensive lineup. His absence, even for a short period, could significantly impact the Stars’ defensive capabilities as they navigate the remainder of the series against the Wild.

The team will undoubtedly be closely monitoring his recovery and hoping for a swift return to the ice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the game and the potential for unforeseen injuries, even in seemingly routine plays. The Stars players were granted a day off on Sunday, allowing them time to rest and recover, but the focus remains on Lundkvist’s well-being and the upcoming games in the series.

The team’s medical staff is working diligently to assess the extent of the injury and determine the appropriate course of treatment. Beyond the immediate concern for Lundkvist’s health, the injury raises questions about player safety and the potential for rule adjustments to mitigate the risk of similar incidents in the future. While the skate contact was clearly unintentional, the severity of the laceration underscores the vulnerability of players’ faces in close-quarters situations.

The NHL has consistently implemented measures to enhance player safety, including stricter penalties for dangerous plays and the mandatory use of protective equipment. However, accidents like this demonstrate that there is always room for improvement. The league and its teams will likely review the footage of the incident to determine if any adjustments to officiating or player behavior are warranted.

For now, the Stars are focused on supporting Lundkvist and preparing for the next game in the series, hoping to maintain their competitive edge despite the setback. The outcome of the series, and potentially the Stars’ playoff run, could be significantly influenced by Lundkvist’s ability to recover and return to the lineup at full strength. The entire hockey community is sending well wishes to Lundkvist for a speedy and complete recovery





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