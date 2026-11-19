Staples Canada is launching a strategic partnership to install Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments in three hundred stores, aiming to boost foot traffic and diversify offerings beyond office supplies by leveraging nostalgia and family-oriented shopping.

In a significant move to revitalize a beloved national brand and redefine its retail footprint, Staples Canada has officially announced the integration of Toys R Us Canada sections into three hundred of its store locations across the country.

This ambitious partnership, set to be fully implemented by the end of next year, marks a strategic pivot for the office supply giant as it seeks to adapt to rapidly changing consumer habits. The initiative is particularly poignant given the recent history of Toys R Us Canada, which emerged from creditor protection earlier this year and saw its trademarks acquired by Ad Populum, the same corporate entity that owns Party City and manages the Graceland Elvis Presley estate.

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Nostalgia Drives Toys R Us Pilot

The first store to undergo this transformation is located in Richmond Hill, Ontario, serving as a pilot project that showcases how physical retail spaces can evolve to meet modern demands. Standing amidst rows of Hot Wheels, Barbies, and novel plushies at this location, Staples Canada Chief Merchandising Officer Mike Rinaldi highlights the nostalgic appeal of the toy retailer.

He recalls his own childhood experiences of purchasing wrestling figures from the chain in the nineteen eighties, emphasizing the deep emotional connection that the brand holds for generations of Canadians. This nostalgia is now being leveraged to drive foot traffic and create a multifaceted shopping destination that goes far beyond traditional office supplies.

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The rationale behind this retail experiment is rooted in the necessity for Staples Canada to offer new reasons for customers to visit physical stores in an era dominated by e-commerce and remote work. Historically known as a mecca for paper, ink, and printing services, Staples has faced a steady decline in these core categories as businesses and individuals increasingly digitize their operations.

To counteract this trend, the retailer has already begun transforming its spaces to include coworking areas, coffee shops, and government service centers for processing driver's licenses and health cards. The addition of Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments represents the next logical step in this diversification strategy. By combining educational toys with party supplies and office essentials, Staples aims to capture a broader segment of the household economy.

Strategy Extends Customer Relationships

Retail analysts, including Liza Amlani from the Retail Strategy Group, note that this approach extends the customer relationship beyond the typical back-to-school season. Since the same parents who purchase school supplies are often the primary buyers for children's toys and party items, integrating these categories allows Staples to maintain a consistent presence in consumers' lives throughout the year.

This strategy not only drives foot traffic but also capitalizes on the lucrative nature of the toy market, where early brand loyalty can secure future purchasing habits. Despite the optimistic outlook, the retail landscape remains fiercely competitive, with giants like Walmart, Costco, and Amazon continuing to dominate through volume-based pricing and extensive online infrastructure.

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Toys R Us Canada itself fell victim to these pressures after years of inflation, rising labor costs, and supply chain disruptions led to its insolvency filing in February of the previous year. Doug Putman, who acquired the retailer in twenty twenty one, attempted to stabilize the business, but the fundamental shifts in consumer behavior proved difficult to overcome.

Staples Challenges Big Box Giants

Now, as Staples Canada embarks on this partnership, it must prove that the combination of nostalgia, convenience, and a broader product assortment can effectively challenge the low-price models of its larger competitors. The success of this initiative will depend on how well Staples can execute the in-store experience and whether shoppers respond positively to the idea of a one-stop shop that caters to both professional needs and family celebrations.

As the rollout progresses, the Richmond Hill store will serve as a critical case study, offering insights into whether the fusion of office supplies and toys can create a sustainable and profitable model for the future of brick-and-mortar retail in Canada. If successful, this collaboration could signal a new era of hybrid retail concepts, where traditional office supply stores successfully reinvent themselves as comprehensive community hubs.