Staples Canada confirmed that unauthorized parties accessed customer data from its print website between November 1 and 5. The breach exposed names, addresses, order histories, and encrypted passwords, though risk is assessed as low.

Staples Canada has officially confirmed that a significant cyberattack resulted in the exposure of sensitive customer information during the first week of November. The retail giant notified consumers that unauthorized parties gained access to personal data stored on its print website platform.

Cyberattack Exposes Customer Data

This security incident specifically affects individuals who interacted with the company's digital services during the window when the breach occurred. The cyberattack took place between November 1 and November 5, a five-day period during which hackers infiltrated the company's systems. During this timeframe, attackers accessed a database containing specific customer records. The breach involved the extraction of contact details and order history.

Also read Staples Canada reports security incident on staplesprint.ca

This action raises concerns about privacy for affected shoppers across Canada. Adrian Lang, the chief people and legal officer at Staples, outlined the exact types of data that were compromised in a formal message to customers. The exposed information included names, email addresses, shipping addresses, and billing addresses.

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Additionally, the attackers obtained order summaries and encrypted passwords belonging to the impacted users. Despite the exposure of encrypted passwords, Staples Canada assessed that the immediate risk to customers remains low.

However, the company strongly advises all users to regularly change their passwords. Consumers are urged to utilize unique login credentials for different websites to mitigate potential risks. Consumers are also urged to remain vigilant against unsolicited emails requesting personal information. This advice aims to prevent further security issues stemming from phishing attempts or social engineering.

Company Secures Systems

Staples Canada has taken immediate steps to secure its systems. These measures are designed to prevent further unauthorized access to customer data. The company continues to monitor its network for any suspicious activity. It is working diligently to address the security vulnerabilities identified during the investigation.

Customers are encouraged to contact Staples directly if they have any concerns. Such concerns may relate to their account security or the handling of their personal information.