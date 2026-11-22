Staples Canada's Staples Print website was breached between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, exposing contact information, order summaries, and encrypted passwords. Tech analyst Carmi Levy, who was affected, criticized the company's response as woefully inadequate for lacking identity theft protection and delaying notifications until Nov. 20.

Staples Canada is facing criticism after a data breach at its Staples Print website exposed customer information. The intrusion occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, but affected customers were not notified until Nov. 20.

A Staples spokesperson confirmed that hackers accessed contact information, order summaries, and encrypted passwords, though no financial data was exposed. Tech analyst Carmi Levy, who was notified on Friday that he was affected, called the retailer's response woefully inadequate in an interview with CTV News Channel on Saturday. He said the two-week delay left customers vulnerable without timely access to protective measures or clear answers about the scope of the exposure.

Also read Staples Canada reports security incident on staplesprint.ca

No Identity Theft Protection Offered

The notification email provided by Staples included standard instructions to change site passwords and maintain safe password protocols. Levy noted a critical omission in the company's crisis management plan: there was no offer for identity theft protection or credit monitoring services. This benefit is considered standard industry practice when personal data is compromised, and its absence has drawn sharp criticism from security experts.

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"What I find interesting is there was no offer for identity theft protection or credit monitoring, which is often standard in cases of this," Levy said. Experts warn that stolen personal details are frequently sold on the dark web within the cybercriminal community, where they are bought and sold for malicious purposes. Levy emphasized that once this data is exposed, it cannot be retrieved or erased from criminal networks.

"Once breached data is exposed, it's not coming back," he said. He argued that downplaying the severity of the breach is disingenuous, as the stolen information will likely be used to craft customized, personalized identity theft attacks. These malicious campaigns, including sophisticated phishing messages, could target victims for days, weeks, or even months following the initial incident.

"It will be used to craft customized, personalized identity theft attacks and other forms of attacks, and phishing messages in the days, weeks, months to come," Levy said. "You can't sugarcoat this. It's as bad as it seems.

Broader Cyberattack Trends Highlighted

" The breach at Staples occurs amidst a broader trend of frequent cyberattacks targeting various sectors, including the FBI's job portal, an Alberta charity, KPMG Canada, and a key European Union institution. Levy pointed out that many organizations fail to adequately train their employees, leaving them susceptible to social engineering tactics. Employees often click on malicious meeting requests or download infected files, inadvertently granting threat actors access to internal systems.

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According to Levy, the solution to these vulnerabilities is not solely reliant on advanced technology but requires a fundamental shift in organizational culture.

Employee Training Essential Solution

"The answer to this isn't really a technology that will solve this, it's to train your people," he said. He advocated for rigorous employee training to create a cybersecurity-first environment.

"Make sure you create a cybersecurity-first culture so that your human frontline is as robustly protected against these kinds of outreaches as possible. " As the investigation into the Staples Canada breach continues, questions remain regarding the specific countermeasures the company is implementing to prevent recurrence. Levy has demanded clarity on who the company is working with to ensure system integrity and whether the stolen data has appeared in any public breaches.

"Has this data showed up anywhere? Exactly what are you doing to address it and who are you working with to ensure it won't happen again?

" he said. Consumers impacted by the November intrusion are advised to remain vigilant for suspicious emails and to monitor their financial accounts closely. While Staples maintains that no financial data was taken, the exposure of contact details and order history poses a tangible threat to personal privacy. The company has yet to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the long-term steps being taken to address these security gaps.