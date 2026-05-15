Stanley Cup Playoffs Recap: Habs Survive High-Scoring First Period to Blow Out Sabres, Golden Knights Cook Ducks to Advance to West Final

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back, and for the next two months, we'll witness 16 teams get whittled down to the one that will be crowned as the 2026 Stanley Cup champions. Here at Daily Faceoff, we'll be keeping you in the loop on everything that happens in the playoffs, every day until the Stanley Cup is hoisted in June.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back, and for the next two months, we'll witness 16 teams get whittled down to the one that will be crowned as the 2026 Stanley Cup champions.

Here at Daily Faceoff, we'll be keeping you in the loop on everything that happens in the playoffs, every day until the Stanley Cup is hoisted in June. In the first game of the night, the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens gave us a period of entertaining hockey, with Jason Zucker opening the scoring early, and Cole Caufield tying the game.

However, the game quickly spiraled out of control, with Josh Doan taking the lead, and Alexandre Texier tying it again. Konsta Helenius scored his first career playoff goal, giving Buffalo the lead again. Montreal then got three straight goals in the second period from Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, and Nick Suzuki, and Ivan Demidov capped off the win in the third.

Montreal took Game 5 by a score of 6-3, and head home with the chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky led the offense with three points each in the win. In the second game of the night, the Vegas Golden Knights cooked the Anaheim Ducks to advance to the West Final.

Mitch Marner scored an incredible goal to give the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in the third period to secure the 5-1 victory. The Golden Knights advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since their Cup win, and are set for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, their first since the second round of the 2021 playoffs





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Stanley Cup Playoffs Hockey Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens Vegas Golden Knights Anaheim Ducks Mitch Marner Pavel Dorofeyev Cole Caufield Josh Doan Konsta Helenius Josh Anderson Jake Evans Nick Suzuki Ivan Demidov Mikael Granlund Shea Theodore Brett Howden Mitch Marner Goal Stanley Cup 2026 Stanley Cup Champions Eastern Conference Final Western Conference Final

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