Stanley Cup Final Shifts to Vegas After Hurricanes' Dramatic Overtime Win in Game 3

The Stanley Cup Final series is now tied 1-1 as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in a thrilling Game 3 that went to overtime. The Hurricanes staged a remarkable third-period comeback, scoring three goals in five minutes to force extra time, where Seth Jarvis netted the decisive goal. The game featured controversy in the second period when a potential Vegas go-ahead goal was nullified by a goaltender interference call, a decision that stood after a coach's challenge and resulted in a penalty for the Golden Knights. This pivotal moment may have swung momentum toward Carolina, setting the stage for a high-stakes Game 4 in Las Vegas.

The Stanley Cup Final has shifted to Las Vegas for Game 3 , with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights entering the contest with the series deadlocked at one game apiece.

The Golden Knights seemed poised to seize control early, appearing to extend their postseason winning streak to eight games with a late third-period surge. However, the Hurricanes orchestrated a stunning comeback, erupting for three goals within a frantic five-minute window to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra period, Carolina forward Seth Jarvis delivered the decisive blow, scoring the game-winning goal to give his team a 2-1 series lead.

The contest was not without controversy, as a critical no-call in Game 2 may have altered the series momentum. In that matchup, Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev appeared to score what would have been the go-ahead goal, but officials ruled it nullified due to goaltender interference. Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella challenged the decision, but the call on the ice was upheld.

As a result of the unsuccessful challenge, Vegas was penalized, a setback that potentially impacted their ability to close out that game. Coach Tortorella later commented on the play, stating that the referee immediately waved it off, believing the Vegas player had interfered with the goaltender's ability to freeze the puck. This sequence of events underscores the fine margins that define the Stanley Cup Final.

The Hurricanes' resilience in Game 3, overcoming a late deficit and a hostile road environment, highlights their championship composure. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights must now regroup after a devastating overtime loss and the lingering frustration from the interference ruling. With the series now best-of-five and the next game back in Vegas, both teams understand the heightened stakes. The outcome of Game 3 proves that momentum can shift in an instant, and the response to adversity often determines a champion.

The Hurricanes will look to steal another road win and take a commanding series lead, while the Golden Knights aim to even the score and prove they can overcome both their opponents and the officiating scrutiny that has followed them





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Stanley Cup Final Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Seth Jarvis Overtime Goaltender Interference John Tortorella Ivan Barbashev Game 3 Controversial Call

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