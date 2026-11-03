Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation Challenges Bell Canada Data Centre

Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation opposes Bell Canada's AI data centre near Regina due to environmental concerns, while George Gordon First Nation supports the project for jobs.

Construction is currently progressing on what is designated as Canada's largest data centre, situated in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood just outside Regina. The facility, developed by Bell Canada, has triggered significant opposition from the Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation. This group asserts that the massive infrastructure project poses serious risks to the local environment and traditional way of life.

Environmental Concerns and Elder Perspectives

Dianne Goodwill, a seventy-three-year-old elder from the Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation, stands with her fourteen-year-old great-granddaughter Meleah Isnana near Echo Lake. They express deep apprehension about the potential for water, air, and light pollution emanating from the data centre located an hour's drive away. Goodwill emphasizes that the clean air and water in their community are precious resources that must be protected from industrial encroachment.

Also read Minnesota Vikings Kyler Murray Hamstring Injury Update Before Buffalo Bills

Meleah Isnana, a Grade 9 student, argues that artificial intelligence is inherently dangerous and harmful. She cites the technology's capacity for creating manipulated photographs and spreading misinformation as evidence of its negative societal impact. Her stance reflects a broader generational concern within the First Nation about the long-term consequences of AI integration on their community and future.

Chief Rodger Redman has also voiced strong objections to the project. He describes the land as possessing a living spirit that must be safeguarded to protect the people who depend on it. Redman insists that any degradation to the environment will directly affect the health and wellbeing of the First Nation members. His advocacy stems from a desire to preserve the traditional territory for future generations.

Advertisement

Legal Action and Regulatory Demands

On October 2, Chief Redman formally communicated his concerns to Bell Canada. He requested access to scientific studies, regulatory approvals, and detailed environmental information. These documents are necessary to examine the project's impact on what the First Nation identifies as unceded traditional territory. The community is not under a formal treaty but is protected under the Indian Act.

Redman has stated he is prepared to take legal action against Bell Canada. He plans to pursue a moratorium on the project if current environmental assessments are not shared transparently. His demand includes allowing the First Nation to conduct their own independent assessments. He stresses the need for Bell to recognize the rights of the Indian people and engage in meaningful consultation.

Corporate Response and Technical Safeguards

Bell Canada declined to provide an interview to CBC but issued a statement regarding the project. The company claimed it has offered to meet with the Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation. However, they noted that the First Nation has yet to accept this invitation. Bell Canada maintains that protecting the land, water, and nearby residents has guided the design of the campus from the beginning.

The company highlighted the use of a sealed, closed-loop water cooling system. This technology is designed to minimize waste and can operate for more than ten years without requiring fluid changes or top-ups. Bell Canada also stated that an environmental assessment will be made public with the project's next expansion phase. This timeline is intended to address transparency concerns raised by local stakeholders.

Competing Views from George Gordon First Nation

While Standing Buffalo opposes the development, the George Gordon First Nation Development Corporation has partnered with Bell Canada. Don Ross, the CEO of George Gordon Developments, argues that such projects are inevitable and that Indigenous communities should lead rather than oppose them. He believes that participation provides opportunities for economic advancement and career development.

Advertisement

Ross stated that approximately eighty-five Indigenous people have already been hired to assist with the construction of the data centre. The George Gordon First Nation owns land that borders the site, providing a direct economic incentive for collaboration. Ross emphasized the desire for employment and training opportunities similar to those available to other residents of Saskatchewan.

Ross expressed a wish to see a human resources plan from Bell Canada. This plan would confirm the number of Indigenous people Bell commits to hiring once the centre becomes operational. He wants to begin helping individuals with relevant degrees prepare for these future roles. This approach contrasts sharply with the litigation strategy proposed by Standing Buffalo Chief Rodger Redman.

The conflict highlights a divide in how different Indigenous groups approach large-scale infrastructure projects. Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation prioritizes environmental protection and sovereignty through legal means. Meanwhile, George Gordon First Nation focuses on economic integration and workforce participation. The outcome of this tension will likely influence future developments in Saskatchewan.

The data centre represents a significant shift in Canada's technology landscape. Its scale and location near First Nation territories raise complex questions about consent and environmental stewardship. As construction continues, the legal and social ramifications will remain under close scrutiny. The next steps involve regulatory reviews and potential court proceedings that could define the project's trajectory.