Standard Chartered Goes Bullish on Uniswap, Expects Tokenization Boom to Rally UNI to $100 by 2030

Standard Chartered Bank has begun covering the DeFi platform Uniswap, projecting that its token, UNI, could rise 40x to $100 by end-2030. The bank expects the value of tokenized assets active in DeFi to grow 37x between now and end-2030. Uniswap is uniquely positioned to scale to meet this opportunity, in their view.

Standard Chartered Bank has begun covering the DeFi platform Uniswap , projecting that its token, UNI, could rise 40x to $100 by end-2030. In a letter to clients on Monday, the 15th of June, Geoff Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Assets Research, said the tokenization boom was one of the major potential catalysts for UNI.

We expect the value of tokenized assets active in DeFi to grow 37x between now and end-2030. Uniswap is uniquely positioned to scale to meet this opportunity, in our view. According to Kendrick, $2.7 trillion will be locked in DeFi protocols in the next four years. For him, Uniswap's recognizable brand, all-purpose infrastructure layer, and security could be additional catalysts.

The bank projected that Uniswap could rival Coinbase based on its current lower multiple market cap to annualized fees ratio. Similarly, Kendrick expected UNI to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in the next four years if the protocol makes more tradFi partnerships. Worth pointing out that Uniswap has already begun partnering with traditional firms in the tokenized assets race. In early 2026, Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams called Standard Chartered's projection a great piece.

Straight-up chart crime from Standard Chartered. Including $UNI LP fees in annualized fees and then saying it trades at a lower multiple than $COIN is some serious slop analysis. The protocol currently generates $858M per year in fees, and a portion of it goes to UNI buybacks. As of writing, a total of 106.15M UNI has been burned since late December.

Excluding the initial 100M UNI burn, this implied that about 1M UNI has burned on average per month in 2026. That said, UNI pumped 18% on the update and tagged $3. This effectively erased all the June losses as of writing. If bulls turn $3 into support, the next upside UNI targets would be $3.6 and $4.

However, a price rejection at $3 could embolden short sellers to drag it lower to $2.6 or $2.4. Overall, the Standard Chartered coverage helped UNI reverse this month's losses, but the $3 level was the immediate roadblock for short-term UNI bulls. Standard Chartered has gone bullish on UNI, expects tokenization boom to rally it to $100 by 2030. The protocol has burned a total of 106M UNI tokens, which could help boost its value in the long run





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Standard Chartered Uniswap UNI Tokenization Boom Defi

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