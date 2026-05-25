Stan Wawrinka's emotional French Open farewell

Stan Wawrinka, the former French Open champion, made his final appearance at the tournament after losing in the first round. He expressed his gratitude to Roland Garros and the fans.

PARIS (AP) — Stan Wawrinka waved a fond goodbye to the French Open after losing in the first round on Monday. He made his final Roland Garros appearance 21 years after his first.

Jesper de Jong finished off Wawrinka 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 with a whipped forehand winner, then urged the fans to applaud Wawrinka, whose face was almost as red as the baking-hot clay. Temperatures in sun-soaked Paris hit 33 degrees C (91 F).

"It’s hard, it’s hard to say goodbye to you here," an emotional Wawrinka said. "It’s because of Roland Garros that I wanted to become a tennis player. " He was given an ovation at Court Simonne-Mathieu, where he got fans to do a Mexican wave before leaving. He was scheduled to face Arthur Fils but the rising French star Wawrinka got the crowd going, at times asking for more encouragement with a broad grin.

He applauded the spectators back, tapping his racket after winning a point. One fan held up a sign with "Stan the Man" written on it, another with "Stan still the Man.

" "For more than 20 years I experienced these emotions, you never want it to stop," Wawrinka said. "I have given everything for this sport. " His stunning 2015 run to the title saw him defeat heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the final after downing another all-time great, Roger Federer, in the quarterfinals. Wawrinka stood out that year as much for his eye-catching pink-checkered shorts as for his destructive backhand.

Those shorts fed his happy-go-lucky appearance and he reinforced that image by celebrating with Champagne long into the night. But as cavalier as he sometimes seemed, Wawrinka was anything but casual and always trained fiercely hard. Later Monday, Gaël Monfils plays in the night session. The 39-year-old Frenchman is also retiring at the end of the year.

De Jong, who is 25, gave Wawrinka a timely reminder of his veteran status.

"He was playing against my coach (Bas Van Bentum) when I was a ball kid. I don’t want to say you’re that old," De Jong said, drawing a smile from Wawrinka. "It’s all about Stan today, the way he was fighting.





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French Open Stan Wawrinka Jesper De Jong Roland Garros Tennis Player Emotional Farewell Pink-Checkered Shorts Champagne Celebration

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