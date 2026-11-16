Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's top communications staff are leaving to join Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson's new B.C. government, with about half a dozen aides expected to depart.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's top communications staff are leaving his office to join the new Conservative government in British Columbia, with sources saying about half a dozen aides could leave the federal Conservatives.

Four sources with knowledge of the internal changes said Poilievre's director of communications, Micah Green, and his director of media relations, Sam Lilly, have both decided to leave. They are taking jobs in B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson's new government, the sources said. CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos says at least two of Poilievre's communications staffers are leaving to join the B.C.

Also read Exodus in Poilievre's office as 5 staffers plan departures

B.C. Premier Doerkson Hiring Poilievre Aides

Conservatives. The sources also said Doerkson's team is in the middle of an intense hiring blitz as it tries to staff up after winning last month's snap election. They said because the new B.C. government is still hiring, the precise number of people leaving the Opposition Leader's Office is not yet confirmed. Three of the sources said they expected it to be around half a dozen staff.

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They also said Doerkson's team is hiring staff from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government. CTV News is not identifying the sources who were not authorized to disclose information on the hiring decisions. One of the sources noted that both Lilly and Green, who are from B.C. , are returning home.

But their exits come on the heels of several other high-profile resignations. On Nov. 5, CTV News reported that Poilievre's policy director Aaron Wudrick was also leaving the Conservative leader's team. Wudrick's exit will be official at the end of the month. Green is Poilievre's second director of communications to quit this year.

Green Leaves Poilievre To Join B.C. Government

In April, Katy Merrifield quit the same post and ended up running Doerkson's come-from-behind majority government victory. In a statement to CTV News on Monday, Green wrote that he has accepted a job with the B.C. government and is returning home to the province as he and his wife expect their first child. Working for Pierre Poilievre has been the honour of my career, Green wrote.

The first door I ever knocked on was for Pierre, and I met my wife knocking doors for him. I owe him an enormous amount, both personally and professionally, he added, also writing the Conservative leader has his full support. Also in a statement to CTV News on Monday, Lilly wrote that he will be starting an exciting new journey with the B.C. government next month, noting his roots are in British Columbia.

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Having the pleasure of serving three leaders in the Opposition Leader's Office is a rare and exceptional privilege, Lilly wrote. I have made so many friends and earned a lifetime of experience. Parting ways is never easy, but I leave with tremendous gratitude and thanks in my heart, he also wrote, adding Poilievre has his support. The timing will present fresh challenges for the embattled Conservative leader, whose party is facing a tough byelection race on Dec. 7.

Poilievre Faces Byelection Challenges Amid Polls

Poilievre is trying to hang on to his party's seat in Brantford-Brant South, but amid high public support for Prime Minister Mark Carney, polling suggests a toss-up between the Liberals and Conservatives. In recent weeks, Conservative sources have told CTV News that the pressure will start to mount on Poilievre's leadership if the Conservatives lose the race in southwestern Ontario.

Despite having been on the cusp of forming government ahead of the 2025 federal election, Poilievre's party and his own personal popularity numbers have since languished in the polls. Since Carney's election last year, a wave of eight Conservative MPs have left the party. Four of them crossed the floor to the Liberals, which allowed Carney to secure a majority government.

Over the summer, meanwhile, 17 Conservative MPs from across the country spoke to CTV News about their concerns about Poilievre and the party's prospects. Still, Poilievre said earlier this month he will stay on as leader even if the party loses the Brantford-Brant South byelection.

Also on Monday, Poilievre's inner circle of MPs extended an invitation, which has been obtained by CTV News, to the Conservative caucus to a cocktail hour in their Parliament Hill office on Tuesday evening for discussion, refreshments, and snacks.