Stacy Keach, Mike Hammer Star and Acclaimed Stage Actor, Dies at 85

Stacy Keach, the stage actor best known for playing Mike Hammer on TV, died Tuesday at 85 at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, after a long battle with heart failure. His career included a cocaine smuggling arrest and prison term in 1984.

Stacy Keach, one of America's finest stage actors who became best known for playing scruffy private eye Mike Hammer on TV, died Tuesday. He was 85.

Keach died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, his wife Malgosia Tomassi Keach said in a statement. He had previously suffered a heart attack onstage in Chicago in June 2017 while performing in Pamplona, a one-man show about Ernest Hemingway, which led to the run's cancellation.

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Legendary Shakespeare and Hammer Roles

Though considered a preeminent interpreter of Shakespeare and a favorite of legendary directors such as John Huston, Keach was indelibly linked with his take on the hard-boiled Hammer, the fictitious TV private detective created by crime novelist Mickey Spillane. Unwilling to do the same thing over and over, Keach left behind a wide range of roles. He played a stoner cop on film, King Lear onstage and narrated World's Most Amazing Videos on TV.

He played a deranged colonel in The Ninth Configuration, also known as Twinkle, Twinkle Killer Kane, led the TV show Titus, had a role in Alexander Payne's Oscar-nominated drama Nebraska, and played a New York archbishop in a recurring role on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods. Last year, he had an excellent turn as George Clooney's bitter father in Jay Kelly.

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My objective was to have as varied a selection of roles as possible, he told New York magazine in 2012. It probably did hurt my career. My choices have had a cost attached to it. But I've gotten to play Hamlet, and Richard III, and King Lear, and I would not give that up for anything.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, who played Keach's son in the 2008 TV movie Lone Rider, said in a post on X that Keach was a consummate actor, gracious, giving and incredibly kind even while he had the presence of a smoldering volcano. One of the greats. Proud to have shared some frames with him.

Miniseries and Golden Globe Wins

Keach played French painter Julien Mistral in the CBS miniseries Mistral's Daughter, a Russian prince in the miniseries version of Judith Krantz's novel Princess Daisy, Barabbas in Franco Zeffirelli's Jesus of Nazareth and Maj. Jonas Steele in The Blue and the Gray. He won a Golden Globe playing Ernest Hemingway in a six-hour miniseries, for which he gained 35 pounds, or 16 kilograms.

Keach earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Buffalo Bill in the Broadway play Indians, played Edmund opposite Lee J. Cobb in King Lear on Broadway and had other onstage roles there in The Kentucky Cycle in 1993, The Country Wife in 1965 and Other Desert Cities in 2011. He also headed the national touring company cast of Frost/Nixon, portraying the fallen president, and went on tour with Sleuth with Maxwell Caulfield as his co-star.

He starred in a 2006 production of King Lear at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. While he was still doing Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, later titled The New Mike Hammer, Keach was arrested in 1984 at London's Heathrow Airport after trying to smuggle 1.3 ounces of cocaine concealed in an aerosol shaving cream can and elsewhere in his luggage. Also arrested was his secretary.

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As my sentence was read, nine months in prison, I felt like someone had kicked me in the groin with lead cleats, he wrote in his 2013 book, All in All: An Actor's Life On and Off the Stage. He added: It was the lowest moment of my life. He was handcuffed and taken to prison, a cell the size of a closet and where an orange plastic bucket would serve as his toilet.

Before he went inside, an officer asked him to autograph a copy of the book The Blue and the Gray. The then-44-year-old actor was sent to Reading Prison, a medium-security lockup, because authorities felt a minimum-security jail would have provided too easy access for reporters. He was released after six months. In his book, Keach wrote that while in prison he got warm letters from Gregory Peck, Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore and Al Pacino.

Prison Experience and Advocacy

He was put in charge of showing a movie one Sunday per month and recalls once picking his own, The Long Riders. He said the experience was very lonely, very depressing, very sad. I spent a lot of my time trying to re-evaluate my own stupidity. After prison, he narrated the TV documentary High on the Job and testified before Congress, telling a House panel how he first became hooked on cocaine in the mid-1970s.

There is no greater imprisonment than that of being dependent on a chemical substance for one's existence, he testified. Keach took his warnings to college campuses and rehab centers. He also married Polish actor Malgosia Tomassi, whom he met when she appeared in the Hammer series. He said he treasured her photos and letters behind bars.

Keach, who was married four times, is survived by Malgosia and his children, Shannon and Karolina. His first role after his release was in the CBS movie Intimate Strangers with Teri Garr, and it became the third-highest rated TV movie of the 1985-86 season.

Post‑release Television Success

His next film, The Return of Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, also played well, and then the Mike Hammer series, which had been on the production shelf since his arrest, was given a slot on CBS' 1986-87 schedule. Many years later, in the TV series Prison Break that aired from 2005-2007, Keach played a prison warden and said he tried to model his character after his real-life warden in England, whom he said had great compassion and wanted to help inmates rehabilitate themselves.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Keach was the son of actors who met at Northwestern University. Keach attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned degrees in English and dramatic art. In the summer of 1963, he worked with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.