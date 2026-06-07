Stacey King, Former Chicago Bulls Player and Broadcaster, Dies at 59

Stacey King, a former Chicago Bulls player who was part of three consecutive NBA championship teams before becoming an Emmy-winning broadcaster for the franchise, has died at the age of 59. The Bulls organization and the basketball world mourn the loss of a cherished member of the Bulls family known for his passion, humor, and deep connection with fans.

Stacey King , a central figure in the Chicago Bulls ' dynasty of the early 1990s who later became the beloved voice of the franchise for a generation of fans as an Emmy-winning television broadcaster, has died.

He was 59. The Bulls announced his passing on Sunday, stating they were notified by a family member. No cause of death was immediately provided. King's death marks the loss of a man whose personality, passion, and unmistakable voice were woven into the fabric of Bulls basketball for over three decades, first as a key role player on championship teams and later as the colorful commentator who made every game feel personal for viewers.

King's journey with the Bulls began when the team selected the 6-foot-11 forward/center out of Oklahoma with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. While his playing statistics with Chicago were modest-averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over five seasons-his role was significant. He was a member of all three Bulls championship teams from 1991 to 1993, providing interior defense, rebounding, and energetic hustle as a backup to stars like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

His NBA career spanned eight seasons, also including stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks, where he posted career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Retiring from playing, King transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, spending more than two decades as a television analyst for Bulls games. He quickly became known for his memorable calls, creative nicknames for players, and an infectious enthusiasm that made him a fan favorite.

His broadcasts were characterized by a deep, genuine love for the game and the Bulls organization that resonated with viewers.

"Stacey loved being a Bull," said Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls president and CEO. "You could feel it in everything he did-the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans. He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal.

" That connection was the cornerstone of his legacy, making generations of fans feel seen and valued through his commentary and his personal interactions. The outpouring of grief and tribute from the Bulls organization and the wider basketball community underscores King's impact.

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf called him "a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization's history," highlighting how his connection to Chicago, the team, and the fans spanned more than three decades. The statements emphasized his joy, energy, humor, candor, and passion, which he brought to broadcasts and the organization daily.

As a broadcaster, King endeared himself to a new generation of Bulls supporters, his voice becoming synonymous with the team's identity long after his playing days ended. King's passing is a profound loss for the Chicago Bulls and the NBA. He is survived by his family and loved ones, to whom the Bulls and the broader sports world extend their deepest sympathies.

His legacy as both a championship-winning player and an iconic broadcaster, a man who genuinely cared about people and made everyone around him feel special, will forever remain a part of Chicago Bulls history





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stacey King Chicago Bulls NBA Bulls Broadcaster Former Player Died

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DeXe Price Surge Fizzles Out, But Bulls Still Hold Upper HandDeXe's price surge was driven by a massive surge in short liquidations, but the altcoin has since retraced its gains. The October 2025 crash took DEXE to a new swing low, but the altcoin has since bounced back.

Read more »

Stacey King, 3-time NBA champion with Bulls, dies at 59 years oldKing was the Bulls' first-round pick in 1989 and became a beloved broadcaster for the team after his playing career.

Read more »

King, three-time NBA champion with Bulls, beloved broadcaster, dies at 59Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls who later became a fan-favorite on their broadcast team after his playing career, has died at 59.

Read more »

Stacey King, 3-time NBA champion and broadcaster with Bulls, dies at 59 years oldKing was the Bulls' first-round pick in 1989 and became a beloved broadcaster for the team after his playing career.

Read more »