Stablecoin Market Perspective: Global Competition and Regulatory Shift

A news text that discusses the potential similarities between the AI race and the stablecoin market, and provides insights into the current state, growth prospects, and regulatory developments in the stablecoin ecosystem.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that some of humanity’s most brilliant creations have emerged from geopolitical competition. The logic is simple: Whether it was landing the first man on the moon, building the first atomic bomb, or today’s ongoing AI race, many of humanity’s greatest breakthroughs have been driven by fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Which raises an interesting question: If AI represents today’s technological arms race, could stablecoins be playing a similar role in the financial system? For years, FUD around stablecoins has slowed adoption among TradFi institutions. More recently, concerns have shifted toward the potential impact of ‘yield-bearing’ stablecoins, with some analysts warning they could disrupt core banking models. One such warning came from Jeremy Barnum, CFO of JPMorgan Chase, who flagged the risks associated with allowing stablecoins to offer yield.

According to him, ‘The creation of a parallel banking system that... has all the features of banking, including something that looks a lot like a deposit that pays interest, without... the associated prudential safeguards that have been developed over hundreds of years of bank regulation...expecting the CLARITY Act to pass seemed unlikely. Yet market positioning suggests otherwise. The probability of the Act becoming law in 2026 recently climbed above 75% on Polymarket, signaling growing confidence among market participants.

This raises a key question: If leading TradFi voices remain wary of yield-bearing stablecoins, why is the market increasingly pricing in regulatory approval? According to AMBCrypto, the passage may not simply reflect market expectations but rather a ‘strategic’ inevitability shaped by global competition. Stablecoins, in this view, are increasingly positioned as the ‘equivalent’ of the AI race, with major implications for both institutional investors and TradFi players.

To gauge the future of the stablecoin market, it helps to first assess its current state. U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins now hold a record $320 billion in market capitalization, accounting for about 12% of the $3 trillion crypto ecosystem. Looking ahead, JPMorgan Global Research projects the market could expand to between $500 billion and $750 billion. What underpins this growth?

A key factor is usage growth. Stablecoin transaction volumes surged past $800 billion in 2025, highlighting adoption across payments and on-chain financial activity.

However, a recent report from Chainalysis suggests the growth trajectory could be far more significant. As the chart below shows, stablecoin volume is projected to reach $719 trillion by 2035, implying a 90,000% increase in activity over the next decade. With projections of this magnitude entering the conversation, it’s no surprise that more TradFi players are moving to launch their own stablecoins.

Fidelity Investments, for example, recently introduced the FIDD stablecoin, describing it as a continuation of the firm’s long-term commitment to digital assets. The key takeaway here is the ‘10-year commitment. ’ When viewed alongside Chainalysis projections, it’s clear that major TradFi players are positioning early for what they see as a long-term shift. A closer look, however, shows that this momentum isn’t limited to the United States.

Against that backdrop, the passage of the CLARITY Act therefore looks less like a question of ‘if’ and more a question of ‘when. ’Competition in stablecoins is starting to look unavoidable as both DeFi and TradFi players move in at scale. At the infrastructure level, there’s already increasing competition among L1s adapting to this shift.

For instance, processed a record $650 billion in stablecoin transactions in February 2026. The surge in volume comes alongside growing activity from new entrants like Western Union with its USDPT initiative.

However, the competition doesn’t stop there. Stablecoin momentum outside the United States is also clearly accelerating. A recent report from the European Central Bank highlighted the growing expansion of stablecoins across Europe, framing it increasingly as a necessity rather than a choice. The core argument is that, to remain relevant, Europe must respond by promoting euro-denominated stablecoins of its own.

Otherwise, it faces a future of digital dollarization and loss of monetary sovereignty. The key takeaway? The report points to U.S. regulatory momentum, particularly around the CLARITY Act, as a key driver of this urgency





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Market Neutrality despite Diverging Stablecoin Supply and Holder ActivityThe text discusses the diverging activity between stablecoin supply and holder counts, suggesting that the market may not be fully primed for a rally. It also mentions the lingering fear and greed sentiment, as indicated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index and the Altcoin Season Index, while acknowledging the lingering capital gap in the market.

Read more »

Bitcoin's Slump Indicates Market Volatility and Potential for Deeper CorrectionIn light of the recent Bitcoin price decrease, the article discusses the ongoing market volatility, implications of rising inflation, and the potential for a deeper correction in the cryptocoin's value. The article also highlights the importance of on-chain data and institutional investor positioning in understanding the market trend.

Read more »

EdgeX Experiences Severe Decline in Market, Signaling Intensifying Bearish MomentumEdgeX, a cryptocurrency token, has seen a significant decline in the market, with market sentiment shifting sharply from bullish to bearish within a short period of time.

Read more »

$1.5B stablecoin inflow hits Binance – But will Bitcoin actually benefit?Traders rapidly repositioned stablecoin liquidity on Binance as Bitcoin’s repeated volatility swings weakened stronger market conviction.

Read more »