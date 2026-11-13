Stablecoin Liquidity Shifts from Ethereum to Tron Amid Market Downturn

Tron captures over half of Tether supply as Ethereum loses billions in liquidity. This divergence highlights Tron's dominance in stablecoin transactions and boosts TRX performance against ETH.

The global stablecoin market is currently experiencing a significant contraction, reaching levels not seen since the 2022 bear market cycle. Total Tether ( USDT) supply has decreased by nearly 15 billion dollars from its peak of 310 billion dollars in mid-May. This sharp decline signals a substantial outflow of liquidity from the cryptocurrency sector, resulting in subdued demand despite Bitcoin trading at prices approximately 30 percent below its high of 126,000 dollars.

Tron Captures Stablecoin Dominance

Data from DeFiLlama indicates that the total volume of stablecoins on the Ethereum network has fallen by more than 20 billion dollars. This broader trend was heavily influenced by Tether, as the total supply of USDT on Ethereum dropped by nearly 9 percent in the last 30 days to stand at just over 66 billion dollars. The contraction on Ethereum contrasts sharply with the stability seen on other networks, creating a notable divergence in where stablecoin liquidity is flowing.

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On the Tron blockchain, USDT supply declined by only slightly more than 1 percent at the time of reporting. This minimal reduction highlights a clear divergence in liquidity behavior between the two major networks. As Ethereum experienced heavier outflows, Tron's share of the total USDT supply climbed above 52 percent. This metric reinforces Tron's position as the dominant network for USDT liquidity in the current market environment.

Market Data Highlights Network Divergence

Tron founder Justin Sun highlighted this growing trend in a recent post on X, referencing data from Token Terminal. The data reveals that Tron recorded a 16.1 billion dollar increase in stablecoin supply over the past 12 months. This figure represents the highest growth among 45 tracked blockchains, placing Tron at the top of the list for stablecoin accumulation and usage.

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The contrast with other major networks is stark. While HyperEVM ranked second in growth and Arc saw an increase of 1.3 billion dollars, Ethereum experienced a significant decline of 30.6 billion dollars. Arbitrum also saw a reduction, with its stablecoin supply decreasing by 4.3 billion dollars. These figures underscore the shifting preference among users and institutions toward Tron for holding and transacting with stablecoins.

Transaction Volume Confirms Real Demand

The real impact of this liquidity divergence becomes evident when examining on-chain activity metrics. The Tron network recently processed 12,990,075 transactions within a single 24-hour period. This volume represents the highest daily total recorded in the past seven days and averages to approximately 150 transactions per second. Such high throughput suggests that the increase in stablecoins on Tron is driven by genuine, consistent user demand rather than speculative positioning alone.

This surge in activity has positively influenced the performance of the native TRX token against Ethereum. The TRX to ETH trading ratio has risen by more than 23 percent so far in the fourth quarter. Currently, the pair is only 15 percent away from recovering all of the losses incurred during the third quarter, indicating strong momentum for Tron relative to Ethereum.

Future Outlook for Tron and Ethereum

Analysts suggest that this shift in stablecoin dominance may continue to challenge Ethereum's market position while making inroads into other major Layer 1 networks. With the liquidity advantages currently favoring Tron, the TRX token is being viewed as a notable asset to monitor as the market potentially moves back into a risk-on environment. The increasing stability and usage of USDT on Tron provide a strong foundation for sustained network growth.

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Looking ahead, technical analysis points to the 0.002 resistance level as a critical threshold for the TRX to ETH pair. A break above this level could signal further outperformance for Tron, testament to the strength of its stablecoin ecosystem. Conversely, a failure to clear this resistance may result in the pair trading within its current range, maintaining the status quo until broader market conditions shift significantly.