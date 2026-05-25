Stable Price Rally Continues, with High Liquidity and Supportive Market Signals

Stable has gained over 15% in the past 24 hours, extending its ongoing bullish momentum. The token's price action has been consistent with trend line support and an imbalance zone at around $0.03. The presence of high liquidity zones above the current trading range and whale-held supply flattening at about 55% are key drivers behind the current bias. STABLE's on-chain and derivatives data confirm the bullish scenario, with the Funding Rate being negative. If buying pressure remains steady, the price is likely to keep pushing toward those liquidity levels. The rally has the potential to continue, with most likely clearing of liquidity at $0.0445.

Stable has gained over 15% in the past 24 hours at press time, extending its ongoing bullish rally. The token's price action has been consistent with trend line support and an imbalance zone at around $0.03.

The presence of high liquidity zones above the current trading range and whale-held supply flattening at about 55% are key drivers behind the current bias. STABLE's on-chain and derivatives data confirm the bullish scenario, with the Funding Rate being negative. If buying pressure remains steady, the price is likely to keep pushing toward those liquidity levels. The rally has the potential to continue, with most likely clearing of liquidity at $0.0445





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Stable Price Rally Bullish Momentum Trend Line Support Imbalance Zone High Liquidity Zones Whale-Held Supply Funding Rate Derivatives Data Buying Pressure Clearing Of Liquidity Potential For Continued Rally

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