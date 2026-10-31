Woman dies after stabbing in North York apartment parking lot near Bathurst and Finch

A woman has died following a stabbing in a North York apartment parking lot on October 31, 2026. Toronto police confirmed the victim and suspect knew each other, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A woman has died following a stabbing incident in an apartment parking lot in North York on Saturday afternoon. The tragic event occurred near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on October 31, 2026.

Toronto police received their initial call reporting the violent assault shortly after 4 p.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult female victim suffering from serious injuries. Police described the wounds as life-threatening, requiring immediate medical attention. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

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Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the woman was unable to survive her injuries. She later passed away at the hospital, confirming the fatality. Toronto police have not publicly identified the victim at this time. Her identity remains unknown to the general public and media outlets.

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Paramedics Assess Second Individual Scene

Toronto paramedics arrived at the scene to assess the situation thoroughly. They reported to CP24 that a second person was also assessed at the location.

However, this second individual was not taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear what condition this second person was in. Images from the scene showed significant police activity and forensic presence. One photo captured a Toronto police officer checking a car at the stabbing site.

Police Confirm Suspect Victim Relationship

Another image displayed a body covered in an orange tarp on the pavement. A Toronto police spokesperson provided updates on the investigation status. They confirmed that the victim and the suspect knew each other personally.

However, the exact nature or extent of their relationship is currently unknown. Police stated they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing. Authorities emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area. The community can rest assured that the immediate danger has passed.

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Homicide Unit Takes Investigation Carriage

The specific circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not immediately known. Details regarding the motive or the sequence of events remain under investigation. The homicide unit has officially taken carriage of the investigation. This news report updates earlier information which stated the woman was fighting for her life.

The initial reports failed to confirm the victim's death before the latest official statements were released. The case remains active as detectives gather further evidence. No charges have been filed as of this writing due to the ongoing nature of the probe. Police are continuing their work to determine all facts surrounding the fatal incident.

They are urging any witnesses with information to come forward if they have not already done so.