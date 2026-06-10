Staal's late heroics level Stanley Cup Final as Hurricanes defeat Golden Knights 5-3

Jordan Staal scored the winning goal in the third period to give Carolina a 5-3 win over Vegas, tying the championship series and setting up a crucial Game Five in Raleigh.

Jordan Staal delivered the decisive strike of the night as the Carolina Hurricanes secured a 5-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The veteran forward, positioned on his stomach, fired home his second goal at the 6:32 mark of the third period, giving Carolina a lead they would never relinquish.

The win levels the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece and sets the stage for a pivotal Game Five on Thursday in Raleigh. The Hurricanes will now have the opportunity to win the championship on home ice for the first time in twenty years, while the Knights are hunting their second title in four seasons. The series has been defined by dramatic swings in momentum, with each team erasing a two‑goal deficit on two separate occasions.

Staal's performance added a historic footnote to the narrative: he became the first player in forty‑four years to record a goal in each of the first four games of a Final, a feat last achieved by Mike Bossy in 1982. In addition to Staal, Nikolaj Ehlers contributed an empty‑net marker and two assists, Jackson Blake added a goal and an assist, and Logan Stankoven found the back of the net as well.

On the bench, Brandon Bussi stepped in for the rested Frederik Andersen and posted eighteen saves, while backup goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov remained ready as the emergency option. For Vegas, Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Brett Howden each supplied a goal, with Karlsson also registering an assist. Rookie netminder Carter Hart turned aside twenty‑three shots, but the Knights were outshot fifteen to six in the decisive third period.

Advanced metrics from Natural Stat Trick showed the Golden Knights generating four high‑danger scoring chances compared with three for Carolina, underscoring the tight contest despite the final scoreline. Coach Rod Brind'Amour explained the decision to sit Andersen, citing the need for rest after a grueling schedule. The strategic goalie swap paid off earlier in the series when Bussi's early saves sparked a comeback in Game Two, though a mis‑played rebound in that same match ultimately handed the opposition a victory.

The Hurricanes now head into Game Five with confidence, having demonstrated resilience and depth across all lines, while the Knights will look to reclaim momentum and force a decisive showdown in the next fixture





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stanley Cup Final Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Jordan Staal Game Five

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hurricanes experience a playoff baby boom, Golden Knights could join in amid wild Stanley Cup FinalThe on-ice celebration was underway for the Carolina Hurricanes, ticket in hand for their first Stanley Cup Final in two decades.

Read more »

Hurricanes experience a playoff baby boom, Golden Knights could join in amid wild Stanley Cup FinalThree Hurricanes players have welcomed babies in these playoffs since early May. Multiple members of the Golden Knights are preparing for deliveries of their own this month, offering the potential of adding to the postseason baby boom amid the sport’s biggest event that could go until June 17 if there is a Game 7.

Read more »

Brind’Amour not disclosing his goaltender decision for Game 4 of Stanley Cup finalHurricanes’ coach says he’ll enjoy holding onto the information

Read more »

Jordan Staal's Clutch Scoring in Stanley Cup FinalCarolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has scored a crucial goal in each of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, his first appearance since 2009. Staal, known primarily as a defensive forward, has provided big offensive moments while dominating face-offs and matching up against top opposition, making him an unsung hero for the Hurricanes.

Read more »