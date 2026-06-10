Staal's Heroics Even Stanley Cup Final as Hurricanes Beat Golden Knights 5-3

Jordan Staal scores twice, including the game-winner while on his stomach, to lift Carolina over Vegas and tie the series at 2-2. Staal becomes first player in 44 years to score in each of the first four games of a final.

In a thrilling Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final , the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday night to even the series at two games apiece.

The victory was highlighted by a remarkable performance from captain Jordan Staal, who scored his second goal of the game while sprawled on his stomach at 6:32 of the third period to give Carolina the lead for good. Staal became the first player in 44 years to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final, joining an elite group that includes Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders, who accomplished the feat in 1982 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Hurricanes showcased their resilience after falling behind early, erasing a two-goal deficit for the second time in the series. With the series now tied, Game 5 is set for Thursday night in Raleigh, where the Hurricanes will have the opportunity to take the lead on home ice. The Golden Knights, who are seeking their second championship in four years, have seen leads evaporate in every game of this back-and-forth series.

Staal's heroics were complemented by strong contributions from his teammates. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, and Logan Stankoven also scored. In goal, Brandon Bussi made his second start of the series, replacing Frederik Andersen, who was given the night off to rest. Bussi made 18 saves, including several key stops during a third-period push by the Golden Knights.

Pyotr Kochetkov served as the backup goaltender, with Andersen acting as the emergency option. The Hurricanes outplayed Vegas in the final frame, outshooting them 14-6 and generating more high-danger scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick, though the Golden Knights held a 4-3 edge in those opportunities. For the Golden Knights, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, and Brett Howden found the net, with Karlsson also adding an assist.

Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 23 of 27 shots but could not withstand Carolina's relentless attack. The game marked another chapter in a series defined by sudden momentum shifts, with each team having held a two-goal lead at various points. The Hurricanes' comeback was reminiscent of their Game 2 performance, where Bussi entered in relief and sparked a rally that fell just short. This time, Staal's determination and the team's depth proved decisive.

As the series heads back to Carolina, both teams understand the stakes: the Hurricanes aim to win their first Cup in two decades, while the Golden Knights look to regain control and avoid having to win two games on the road





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