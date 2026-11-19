A St. Thomas woman says her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL should qualify for an engine replacement under warranty extensions offered in the U.S. after a catastrophic engine failure left her with a $15,000 repair bill.

A St. Thomas woman is raising concerns about Hyundai Canada's handling of engine warranty claims after her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL suffered a catastrophic engine failure, leaving her with a substantial repair bill and a battle for coverage.

Kate Andrews believes her vehicle should be eligible for an engine replacement based on extended warranty provisions, similar to those available in the United States for the same issue. CTV London's Gerry Dewan reports. She purchased the used SUV seven months prior to the incident, attracted by its low mileage and good service history.

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Sudden Engine Failure Without Warning

Even though it is a ten year old vehicle, the kilometers were quite low and it had very good service history, she said, calling the failure a blind side. In May of this year, while travelling near St. Thomas, the vehicle suddenly came to a standstill. She was about ten minutes south of St. Thomas, travelling along Fairview Road, approaching Fruit Ridge Line. I had no warning at all.

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There was no engine light, nothing telling me that something imminent was going to happen. The whole car started to vibrate. I could smell something, Andrews recounted. After the vehicle was towed to a London dealership, Andrews learned the engine would need to be replaced, an estimated $15,000 expense.

That is what she paid for the SUV. The failed unit was identified as a 3.3-litre Lambda Two engine. During her research into the repair, Andrews discovered that similar engines with related problems had become eligible for extended warranty coverage.

Hyundai Canada Refuses Warranty Claim

However, a call to Hyundai Canada was met with a refusal. It takes me to someone that can tell me no, basically, and they can't escalate it for you, Andrews expressed. So they have now said my case is closed. There's nothing else they can do for us.

Andrews reports she has since connected with ten other Santa Fe XL owners across Canada who have experienced similar engine failures. Citing safety concerns, she is now escalating her case, having spoken with Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon and scheduled a meeting with Elgin-St. Thomas-London South MP Andrew Lawton for Friday. It is such a safety concern, the way that Hyundai does not signal at all that this is going to happen, she emphasized.

CTV London reached out to both Hyundai Canada and the Transportation Ministry for comment. Hyundai Canada had not responded by the time of publication. Transport Canada, however, indicated that defect investigations are primarily driven by public complaints and aim to identify safety defects.

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As a result of such investigations, extended warranty coverage has been implemented by manufacturers. Specifically, Transport Canada launched defect investigation file no. 3280-08-78 to examine 3.3-litre engine failures in certain vehicles. The investigation identified various causes, including wear and tear and, in some cases, poor maintenance.

Extended Warranty Covers Engine Defects

Consequently, both Hyundai and Kia issued extended warranty coverage for specific engine-related repairs. Hyundai's Campaign CO615 covers certain 2013-2019 Santa Fe XL vehicles equipped with the 3.3L engine that may experience abnormal engine noise or damage due to worn connecting rod bearings. This campaign extends warranty coverage for eligible conditions to 15 years or 240,000 km from the original warranty start date, and is available to both original and subsequent owners.

Eligibility is determined after an inspection of the vehicle's engine and a review of maintenance records. While Transport Canada confirms that an extended warranty has been put in place in Canada for such issues, Andrews maintains this information has not been passed on or applied to her situation by Hyundai Canada.

Transport Canada encourages vehicle owners who believe their vehicle may have a safety-related defect to report it to their Defect Complaints and Recalls Hotline at 1-800-333-0510 or submit a defect complaint form, as these reports are crucial for initiating and informing investigations.