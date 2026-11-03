St. Paul's Hospital New Emergency Room Model Launches Next Year

St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver unveils a redesigned emergency room featuring private glass doors and specialized zones to improve patient dignity and reduce wait times.

Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital is preparing to launch a fundamentally redesigned emergency room model next year, aiming to transform the clinical environment for patients seeking urgent care. Dr. Spencer Heffernan, an emergency physician at the facility, confirmed that the new infrastructure will provide over 70 treatment spaces, the majority of which will be equipped with glass sliding doors. This architectural shift is intended to create a quieter, more isolated environment that prioritizes patient dignity over the chaotic conditions of previous years. The initiative addresses long-standing concerns about overcrowding and lack of privacy, which have characterized the department since it began exceeding its original capacity.

Private Treatment Spaces Restore Patient Dignity

Dr. Spencer Heffernan emphasized that the new design prioritizes sound isolation and privacy, offering a significantly more dignified experience for individuals receiving emergency treatment. He stated that the enhanced privacy features will allow for confidential conversations between medical staff and patients, reducing the stress associated with public medical examinations. Bonnie Qualm, a patient who shared her personal history with the previous ER layout, described her past experiences as mortifying and traumatic. She recalled lying on a gurney separated only by curtains, unable to shield her medical conversations from others in the waiting area, an experience she said still triggers her fifteen years later. Qualm viewed the introduction of private rooms as a necessary and welcome evolution in healthcare standards.

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Zoned Design Streamlines Mental Health Care Access

The operational structure of the new emergency department will be divided into four distinct zones, each functioning as an independent unit to streamline patient flow and treatment protocols. One of these specialized zones will be entirely dedicated to mental health and substance use care, ensuring that patients receive consistent support from a dedicated care team. Dr. Spencer Heffernan, who serves as a co-lead for the redevelopment project, believes this segmented approach will enhance efficiency and reduce bottlenecks. The hospital's current emergency department handles approximately 100,000 patient visits annually, a figure that far exceeds the 65,000 visits it was originally designed to accommodate. Heffernan expressed optimism that the new model will help the hospital manage future demands while keeping wait times as low as possible without compromising care quality.

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Funding Gap Persists Despite Major Capital Raise

Sheila Biggers, the president and CEO of the St Paul's Foundation, disclosed that the organization has successfully raised more than $170 million toward the capital costs of the new facility. Despite this significant achievement, the foundation is currently seeking an additional $40 million to ensure the complete completion of the hospital project. Biggers emphasized the importance of this remaining funds for the community, explaining that the full scope of the hospital cannot be realized without this additional financial support. The fundraising effort highlights the scale of the redevelopment and the reliance on community donations to bridge the gap between initial funding and final construction requirements.

Impact on Wait Times and Future Hospital Operations

The implementation of the new emergency room model is expected to have a tangible impact on patient wait times and overall hospital efficiency. By decentralizing care into four specialized zones, the hospital aims to distribute patient volume more evenly across the facility. Sheila Biggers noted that the community must understand the necessity of the extra $40 million to fully operationalize the brand-new hospital. The integration of glass sliding doors and private treatment spaces represents a significant step forward in addressing the psychological and physical discomfort previously experienced by patients like Bonnie Qualm. As the opening approaches, the focus remains on delivering a healthcare environment that balances high-volume capacity with individual patient respect.