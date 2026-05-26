St Mirren's Marcus Fraser: 'It's absolutely massive' to retain Premiership status

St Mirren's wing-back Marcus Fraser is delighted that his team has retained their Premiership status, having scored the only goal in the second leg of the play-off final against Partick Thistle. He believes that the team's performance lacked much quality, but they managed to get through the tense affair.

Goal-hero Marcus Fraser says 'it's absolutely massive' for St Mirren to have retained their Premiership status. The wing-back scored the only goal in the second leg of the play-off final against Partick Thistle , which came after nerves settled for the Paisley club in a tense affair.

Fraser's second-half goal, which he describes as 'being up there' as one of the biggest in his career, came after both games lacked much quality. He wanted to win so much, obviously to stay in the league, but just not for that. Fraser thinks interim boss Craig McLeish merits being given a chance, as his ideas and what he's brought to the table have been really, really good





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St Mirren Marcus Fraser Retained Premiership Status Play-Off Final Partick Thistle Second-Half Goal Nerves Settled Craig Mcleish Interim Boss Permanent Position Performances Ideas Quality

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