St. Louis Cardinals Overpower Pittsburgh Pirates in High-Scoring Affair

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-7, with key performances from Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals, while the Pirates suffered their first three-game skid of the season.

In a thrilling matchup at PNC Park, the St. Louis Cardinals secured an 11-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, bouncing back from a four-game losing streak.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Nolan Gorman, who homered and drove in three runs, while Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker each contributed three RBIs. Burleson and Walker, along with Masyn Winn, each recorded two hits, showcasing a strong collective effort at the plate. The Cardinals' top two hitters, JJ Wetherholt and Ivan Herrera, also played pivotal roles, scoring three runs each.

Gorman kicked off the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the season, followed by Victor Scott II's first homer of the year, which set the stage for a two-run inning. The Cardinals extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning, with Burleson doubling in a run and Walker and Gorman adding sacrifice flies.

On the mound, Kyle Leahy delivered a solid performance, allowing three runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven. The Pirates made a late push in the sixth inning, with Oneil Cruz and Ryan O’Hearn hitting back-to-back home runs to cut the deficit to 6-3.

However, the Cardinals' offense remained relentless, adding five more runs in the later innings to secure the win. The Pirates' struggles continued as they suffered their third consecutive loss, marking their first losing streak of the season. Pirates rookie Konnor Griffin managed a solo homer in the ninth inning, while O’Hearn finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Gonzales contributed two hits and two RBIs.

The Cardinals' victory sets up an intriguing matchup for Wednesday night, with RHP Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.26 ERA) taking the mound against Pirates rookie RHP Bubba Chandler (1-2, 4.88)





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