St. Louis Cardinals Oppose Trademark Application by Hamilton Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals MLB team is challenging a trademark application by the Hamilton Cardinals of the Canadian Baseball League, alleging the Canadian team is leveraging their reputation and goodwill. The Hamilton Cardinals intend to continue using their name and logo despite the opposition.

A trademark dispute has emerged between the St. Louis Cardinals of Major League Baseball and the Hamilton Cardinals of the Canadian Baseball League . The St. Louis Cardinals are formally opposing a trademark application filed by the Hamilton Cardinals with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office in 2023.

The MLB team alleges that the Canadian team is attempting to capitalize on their established 'reputation and goodwill,' potentially misleading consumers into believing a connection between the two organizations. The Hamilton Cardinals, however, dispute these claims and intend to continue operating under their current name and logo throughout the season. The conflict stems from the Hamilton Cardinals' adoption of the name and a redesigned logo featuring a cardinal holding a hammer – a nod to Hamilton’s industrial heritage.

Eric Spearin, owner of the Hamilton team, expressed surprise at the opposition, emphasizing the distinct leagues and logo differences. The St. Louis Cardinals, represented by the international law firm Gowling Canada, have declined to provide direct comment on the matter. Records indicate that the opposition began in spring 2025, with the St. Louis Cardinals LLC formally contesting the Hamilton team’s applications.

Intellectual property law expert Alexandra Mogyoros from Toronto Metropolitan University notes that such disputes are not uncommon, as trademark law anticipates challenges to ensure a mark is 'distinctive enough' to identify the source of goods or services. A key aspect of the opposition revolves around whether the Hamilton Cardinals’ trademark is 'confusingly similar' to that of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ legal argument centers on the potential for consumer deception, asserting that the Hamilton team’s application aims to 'trade off' the recognition and positive associations Canadians have with the MLB club. They cite a past statement from a former Hamilton Cardinals co-owner, Drew Brady, who acknowledged the team was 'riding on the coattails' of the St. Louis Cardinals’ World Series victory.

The Hamilton Cardinals, however, maintain their long-standing history with the name – dating back to 1958 – and highlight a previous affiliation with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1988 to 1992 when both teams shared a stadium. Despite the legal challenge, the Hamilton Cardinals are proceeding with their season, which begins on May 15th, and have reaffirmed their commitment to the 'Hamilton Cardinals' name and logo.

Spearin admits he hasn't considered the implications of a potential loss in the trademark battle, but the St. Louis Cardinals have a deadline of April 26th to submit further evidence supporting their case





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