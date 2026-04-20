Toronto transit riders face a fourth day of shuttle bus service on the St. Clair line as the TTC works to repair damage from a significant watermain break, with full service expected to resume Monday afternoon.

Transit commuters traveling along the St. Clair Avenue corridor in Toronto faced significant disruptions for the fourth consecutive day this Sunday, April 19, 2026, as streetcar service remained suspended following a major watermain break . The infrastructure failure, which damaged essential track components and surrounding utility lines, has forced the Toronto Transit Commission to deploy a fleet of shuttle buses to maintain connectivity between Gunns Loop at St. Clair Avenue West and St.

Clair Station at Bay 2. While the transit authority has worked around the clock to address the damage, the reliance on road-based shuttle buses has highlighted the fragility of the network when primary streetcar infrastructure is compromised. The user experience throughout this extended outage has been overwhelmingly negative, according to numerous reports posted on social media platforms. Commuters expressed intense frustration regarding the reliability and capacity of the shuttle bus bridge, describing the current situation as a disaster characterized by massive overcrowding at transit stops and wait times that far exceed standard expectations. This disruption is particularly sensitive for the local community, as the St. Clair route is designated as part of the TTC 10-minute network, a service guarantee intended to provide consistent transit availability throughout the day. The inability of the shuttle buses to replicate the high-frequency and high-capacity nature of the streetcars has left many residents stranded or facing lengthy delays during their weekend travels. Adding to the frustration of transit users, recent data reveals a broader trend of declining confidence in city transit operations. Public sentiment surveys from February indicate that overall satisfaction with Toronto streetcar service has plummeted by 16 percentage points compared to the previous year, currently resting at a lackluster 62 percent. This dip in public trust comes at a challenging time for the TTC as it manages aging infrastructure alongside evolving urban demand. Although the TTC did not provide a formal media statement regarding the incident on Sunday, they eventually addressed specific customer inquiries through their social media channels. According to these communications, route supervisors are optimistic that repairs will conclude shortly, with normal streetcar service expected to resume by approximately 4:00 PM on Monday, April 20th. Residents are advised to monitor official updates as the cleanup and restoration process reaches its final stages to ensure a smooth return to regular operation





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TTC Toronto Transit St. Clair Avenue Watermain Break Streetcar Service

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