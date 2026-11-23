Derek Ovenden, a former St. Catharines cheer coach, faces new sexual exploitation charges after a third complainant came forward. He is already charged in a separate case involving two other victims.

Derek Ovenden, a 42-year-old former cheerleading coach in St. Catharines, Ontario, is facing new criminal charges. These charges follow a fresh allegation of historical sexual assault from another complainant.

The Niagara Regional Police Service confirmed they were notified of this new incident in October of this year. The alleged crime is described as the historical sexual abuse of a teenage girl. According to a police news release, the offense reportedly took place between 2011 and 2012. The female victim was 16 years old at the time of the incident.

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Ovenden Charged With Sexual Exploitation

Ovenden was charged specifically with sexual exploitation in connection with this latest investigation. This new development adds to the existing legal troubles he already faces. It confirms the gravity of the ongoing police inquiry into his conduct. Ovenden was previously charged in connection with a separate historic sexual assault investigation.

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That investigation began in late October of last year. In that case, two other female victims came forward with their accounts. Those victims reported being sexually assaulted by their coach on several occasions. The alleged incidents in that earlier case occurred between 2009 and 2012.

The charges against him included sexual assault and sexual interference. He also faced four counts of sexual exploitation related to those earlier allegations. Constable Richard Hingley of the Niagara Regional Police confirmed these details to CTV News Toronto. He verified that this is the same individual charged in the previous historic case.

Former Cheerleading Coach St. Catharines

Ovenden worked as a volunteer cheerleading coach within the District School Board of Niagara. His coaching activities primarily took place in the city of St. Catharines. He was involved in coaching young athletes in cheerleading programs. After his time volunteering with the school board, Ovenden went on to open his own business.

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He established a private gym called Cheer Empire Eagles. This business represents his transition from volunteer work to commercial enterprise. Niagara police believe that the number of victims may be higher than currently known. Authorities are urging anyone with more information to come forward immediately.

They are asking the public to assist in the investigation if they have relevant details. The police want to ensure all potential victims are supported and heard. They have emphasized the importance of community cooperation in these serious matters. The charges have not yet been tested in a court of law.

Allegations Remain Unproven Legal Process

All allegations remain unproven until legal proceedings conclude. The judicial process will determine the facts and accountability.

Meanwhile, the police continue their work to support the complainants involved. This case highlights the serious nature of historical abuse allegations. It also underscores the challenges faced by survivors in coming forward. The community response and support for victims remain a priority for law enforcement.