St Albert residents with parking tickets can pay fines with new toys. The 17th annual Toys for Tickets campaign runs until December 7 to support children in need.

Residents of St Albert can now convert certain parking fines into charitable donations through the St Albert RCMP Toys for Tickets initiative. This community-driven program allows drivers to waive their fines by contributing new toys for children in need. The campaign officially operates from November 15 to December 7, providing a unique opportunity for community members to support local families during the holiday season.

Toys for Tickets Program Mechanics

The St Albert RCMP Toys for Tickets program enables eligible residents to pay their parking violations with toys instead of cash. Drivers who receive a ticket with a specific Toys for Tickets notification between November 15 and November 30 can visit the St Albert RCMP Detachment to exchange their fine. The exchange period lasts until December 7, and individuals do not need to schedule an appointment to participate. Participants must bring the ticket and a receipt for the donated toy to complete the transaction.

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Sgt Jason Alaeddine Campaign Statements

Sgt Jason Alaeddine of the St Albert RCMP emphasizes that the program fosters community compassion and support for local families. He states that every ticket issued results in a child receiving a gift during the holiday season. The collected toys are donated to the Fill-A-Bus campaign, which is led by St Albert Transit and Diversified Transportation. This donation is a key component of the Kinette Club of St Albert's Christmas Hamper Campaign.

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Toys For Tickets Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the St Albert Toys for Tickets program, the donation must meet strict criteria. The toy must be new, unwrapped, and in its original packaging. It must be appropriate for a child between newborn and 16 years of age. Additionally, the toy must cost at least $30 and come with a valid receipt. Residents who did not receive a ticket can also drop off toys at the St Albert RCMP Detachment without any restriction.

Toys For Tickets Previous Year Results

Last year, the St Albert Toys for Tickets campaign successfully collected 103 toys valued at $2,684. This contribution provided essential holiday gifts to children in the local community. The program marks its 17th year, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to community welfare. Participants are encouraged to verify that their toys meet the $30 minimum value and age appropriateness guidelines.