SS United States to Become Gulf of Mexico's Largest Artificial Reef

The former ocean liner SS United States will be scuttled off Florida's Panhandle, creating a new dive site and habitat for marine life in the Gulf of Mexico.

The SS United States, a former ocean liner that once held the record for speed across the Atlantic, is scheduled to be sunk on Wednesday off the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The vessel will become the world's largest artificial reef, a project valued at US$13.5 million that aims to attract divers and fishermen while providing a new home for tuna, marlin and swordfish.

Project Overview and Preparation

The scuttling will take place at a depth of about 55 metres, with the ship's top deck resting 18 metres below the surface. This shallow depth makes the wreck accessible to inexperienced divers, while the surrounding reef will support a diverse marine ecosystem. The sinking will be carried out without explosives, in compliance with federal environmental and explosives regulations that prohibit the use of explosives in Okaloosa County, Florida.

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To prepare the vessel for its new role, organizers have removed the 20‑metre smokestacks, which will be repurposed as anchors for a museum celebrating the ship's history. Workers have also cut 3‑metre by 3‑metre holes in the decks and removed more than 400 portholes. The ship's seawater‑cooling tanks have been emptied, so that when the valves are opened, water will flood the hull and cause the vessel to settle on the ocean floor.

Historical Significance of the SS United States

Launched in 1950 and completed in 1951, the SS United States was built by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia. The liner's first voyage in 1952 set a speed record of almost 66 kilometres per hour, beating the British RMS Queen Mary by 7.2 kilometres per hour. The ship's 302‑metre length made it 33 metres longer than the ill‑fated Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

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Over its operational life, the SS United States crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times, carrying a roster of notable passengers that included Hollywood stars Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, President John F. Kennedy, Britain's former King Edward VIII, and a young Bill Clinton who travelled aboard the ship in 1968 while attending Oxford University.

Impact on the Local Economy and Marine Life

The creation of the artificial reef is expected to boost the local economy by attracting more divers and fishing enthusiasts to the Gulf of Mexico. The site will be located about 40 kilometres southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola, placing it within easy reach of existing dive destinations such as the former USS Oriskany, which was scuttled in 2006 and remains a popular dive site.

Marine biologists anticipate that the wreck will provide a new habitat for a variety of species, including tuna, marlin and swordfish, and will contribute to the overall health of the Gulf's marine ecosystem. The project is part of a broader effort to increase the number of artificial reefs in the area, which currently hosts around 500 such structures.

Future Plans and Community Involvement

David Lawrence, a board member of the SS United States Conservancy, emphasized the importance of preserving the ship's legacy. "It was our goal to make sure that she wasn't lost forever," he said. The Conservancy is also working to establish a museum that will showcase the vessel's history and the story of its transformation into a reef.

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Officials have moved the sinking date up by one day due to concerns about inclement weather. The project is expected to conclude with the ship settling on the ocean floor, where it will become a permanent fixture of the Gulf's underwater landscape.