SS United States to Anchor as Gulf of Mexico's Largest Artificial Reef

The former flagship ocean liner will sink near Destin, Fla., creating a top diving spot and a habitat for tropical fish, boosting local tourism and the fishing industry.

On Wednesday, the SS United States, the world's longest ocean liner, will be deliberately sunk off the Florida Panhandle to become the Gulf of Mexico's biggest artificial reef. The 13.5‑million‑dollar project aims to attract divers, fishing enthusiasts and marine life to the area while preserving the vessel's legacy.

Project Overview and Planning

The ship's final mission involves structural modifications that have already been carried out by a team of 400+ workers. The 65‑foot smokestacks have been removed and will be repurposed as a museum on land. Ten‑by‑ten‑foot holes have also been cut into the decks and more than 400 portholes have been taken out so that water will flood the hull once the valves open.

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According to county spokesperson Nick Tomecek, federal rules forbid the use of explosives in the scuttling process, so the ship will sink peacefully. Weather concerns caused officials to move the event forward by a day, but the outcome will still be the same: the vessel will settle on the Gulf floor at roughly 180‑feet depth, with the top deck 60 feet below the surface.

Historical Significance of the SS United States

Built in 1950-51 by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia, the United States sailed over 800 Atlantic crossings. The first voyage in 1952 beat the Queen Mary's speed record by 4.5 miles per hour even amid a 69‑mph gale. The liner has carried Hollywood icons like Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, U.S. president John Kennedy, and future president Bill Clinton.

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The ship is 990 feet long, 108 feet longer than the Titanic, and has 20‑metre smokestacks that will serve as a new museum for the SS United States Conservancy.

Ecological and Economic Impact

After sinking, the structure will become a bustling habitat for tuna, marlin, sockeye and swordfish, and will also attract marine and shellfish life. Divers will be able to explore the wreck from the surface, even without advanced apparatus, because the top deck sits only 60 feet down. The project is expected to generate an estimated 100 million dollars for local economies, according to the conservancy board member David Lawrence.

More than 500 artificial reefs currently lie in the Gulf waters, including the USS Oriskany, which was sunk in 2006 and sits close enough that a professional diver can visit both sites in one day. The United States will become that region's biggest reef, and the county aims to make the area a top diving destination worldwide.

Future Plans and Legacy Preservation

While the hull will be left on the seabed, the SS United States Conservancy plans to preserve the ship's legacy through a museum. The smokestacks will eventually hang over the historic marker, and the board will ensure that the vehicle remains a source of pride for the nation.

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With the scuttling scheduled, the next steps involve monitoring the reef's development and opening the surrounding area to recreational divers. The ship's sinking is set to occur again on a precise date, with the same calm, non‑explosive method that preserves the surrounding marine environment.